Lefties are handling the Rittenhouse verdict about as well as you’d expect … ROFL.

Within MOMENTS of the verdict, Amerikkka, White Privilege, Disgusted, The Purge, No Justice No Peace, etc. started trending on Twitter. To be fair, we knew it would happen (we’ve known for days if Kyle was found innocent Twitter would likely implode) but the number of blue-checks who either didn’t watch the trial or clearly had no idea what happened was surprising to even us.

We went through and grabbed a few (there are thousands more):

R*ttenhouse verdict is disgraceful. Way to empower more scum to incite violence in the streets. Welcome to AmeriKKKa! — josh ruben (@joshruben) November 19, 2021

Pretty sure Kyle wasn’t the ‘scum inciting violence in the streets’ but okie dokie.

The writing was on the wall in BOLD letters about this trial from the beginning. I don’t think we are surprised… but we are definitely allowed to remain appalled at how the perpetuation of injustice is progressively thriving in Amerikkka. — Melanie Fiona (@MelanieFiona) November 19, 2021

Alrighty.

This country is fucked. Full stop. Murder two people in the streets, get off on all charges. Welcome to Amerikkka. Expect to see many more people soon, "defending" themselves from fights they themselves start. What an absurd precedent. — Chris Rowe (@ChrisForTN1) November 19, 2021

Again, we’re starting to think these people did not watch the trial.

“He was acting weird, he was acting funny when I tried to talk to him before so I was on alert because I perceived a threat.” He perceived a threat from an unarmed man who was running AWAY from him. He hunted HIM yet thought HE was a threat. This is being black in #AmeriKKKa. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 18, 2021

Huh?

Kyle is white.

The two guys who tried to beat him to death were white.

K.

The verdict has shown that it remains legal to murder while white — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 19, 2021

He looks white, right?

Stark reminder of inequity. Rittenhouse killed two men w/an AR-15. Found not guilty.

Tamir Rice was shot by police for having a toy gun. Christopher Belter raped 4 girls. Given no jail time.

Two men were exonerated after serving decades for Malcom X murder they did not commit. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 19, 2021

Good ol’ Ana …

To be Black and illegally armed in America means you will be executed by the police or incarcerated if you're lucky. To be White and illegally armed in America means you can murder two people on camera and go home as a hero. #RittenhouseVerdict — Gregory Jackson Jr. (@gregoryjackson) November 19, 2021

Again.

None of them watched the trial.

wanna be a supreme court justice wanna murder 2 people & not go to jail better 1) cut some onions

2) be white (MUSIC CUE: “Cherry Pie”) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 19, 2021

Remember when Patton was funny?

No?

We don’t either.

And so now, in America, you can transport yourself to a place carrying an assault rifle, murder people, and then successfully claim self-defense. Can't see that having any downsides at all. Everything's fucking fine. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) November 19, 2021

You can be white and cross state lines and murder people, but god forbid you're Black and vote in the wrong precinct. — Charlotte Hill (@hill_charlotte) November 19, 2021

Love these white liberal saviors.

Welcome to America where you can legally murder people. pic.twitter.com/EE0Q59wQHr — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 19, 2021

Except that’s not true, as evidence of the trial and not guilty verdict.

This is more than heartbreaking … this is frightening. Amerikkka just showed our children that a rich white child can kill unarmed people and get away with it. Protect and Educate your children!!! — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) November 19, 2021

Rich?

So now it's legal to shoot and kill protestors? AmeriKKKa, your roots are showing.#RittenhouseVerdict — Sydney Kamlager (@sydneykamlager) November 19, 2021

They weren’t just protesters.

They were attacking him and shouting the n-word.

I knew it. Kyle Rittenhouse is proof that white people can still break the law, carry illegal weapons, shoot and kill people, and get away with it in America by shedding tears and claiming self-defense. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2021

OF COURSE Rittenhouse's acquittal will lead to more violent white boys shooting people at protests they don't like.

I mean, you think Rittenhouse even happens in a world where George Zimmerman is in jail? You think that's air your breathing? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 19, 2021

Oh, Elie.

America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it. That’s the message we’ve just sent to armed vigilantes across the nation. https://t.co/yiVLN2v718 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2021

Gavin, maybe if our elected officials had bothered to do their jobs last summer instead of standing down to prove they weren’t racist none of this would have happened in the first place.

We have more peaceful marching to do. To where? Every ballot box across our land. Lace up. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 19, 2021

Lace up.

Swalwell is such a toad.

But you knew that.

***

