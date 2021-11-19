Siraj Hashmi’s thread on how the government never has our best interests in mind is one of those threads that doesn’t exactly need a whole lot of introduction from us SO we’ll just let him do the talking … writing.

Whatever you call it when someone writes something worth writing about on Twitter.

Take a look:

Their first thought is how do they keep getting elected?

How do they stay in power?

Yup.

Every time.

Government is NOT here to help you – Siraj nailed it.

some of the ppl in the replies think i’ve gone off the ledge here. let me put this in perspective for you: after 9/11, the govt passed a sweeping national security legislation known as the PATRIOT Act to fight the war on terror. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 19, 2021

Writing about politics has MOST of us going off the deep edge … just sayin’.

Heh.

You guys remember the Patriot Act, right?

You member.

the result of the PATRIOT Act? the indiscriminate wiretapping and even detention of American Muslims whose names arbitrarily ended up on government watchlists which gave precedent for the intelligence community to spy on EVERY American for whatever reason they felt necessary. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 19, 2021

Yup.

We’re from the government and we’re here to help …

Scariest words ever uttered.

***

