It’s almost like Eric Swalwell LIKES getting his butt kicked on Twitter.

Hey, to each their own, and if him getting his butt kicked on Twitter over and over and over again leads to continued job security for Twitchy editors who are we to judge?

Case in point:

Is there an English translation for @GOPLeader McCarthy Floor speech? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 19, 2021

Really? He had to know he was only setting himself up for this:

You prefer it whispered to you in Chinese? https://t.co/gf7us9N7Gm — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) November 19, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Annnd DEAD.

Game, Set and Match! pic.twitter.com/ZiYSAV1um5 — Jack Webb was Right (@GMEMDBABY) November 19, 2021

Guess Eric got himself nuked this time.

🎤 drop.

Thank you sir for my first laugh out loud moment of the day! — Liamturd (@liamturd) November 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/h9Nt48WZWM — Johnnie Torch -Creator of Bullets Bourbon Comics- (@johnnie_torch) November 19, 2021

Damn. 🔥🔥🔥 Swalwell steps in it every single time. — Kristen Faiola (@KristenFaiola) November 19, 2021

Every.

Single.

Time.

Ain’t it great?

***

