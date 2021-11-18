You KNOW LeBron felt this one.
Or at least, he should have.
It’s hard to take ‘the King’ seriously about any sort of social justice when his ‘Big Boss’ is China. At least that’s what Celtics player Enes Kanter said and DAMN.
Money over Morals for the “King” 👑
Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice
They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so
Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021
And truth.
Thank you for calling it out.
— Kay-burki Turkey (@Kayyybuki) November 18, 2021
Wow!!! This is amazing! Much respect to @EnesKanter
— Master of Coin (@nicknulph) November 18, 2021
Think I might need to get myself a Kanter jersey!
— Ms. Tollhouse, who is here live and is not a cat (@mstollhouse) November 18, 2021
Kanter going scorched Earth. pic.twitter.com/0Q6SDjF6BL
— Zac Child (@petbabydinosaur) November 18, 2021
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 18, 2021
And we’re here for it.
