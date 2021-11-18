You KNOW LeBron felt this one.

Or at least, he should have.

It’s hard to take ‘the King’ seriously about any sort of social justice when his ‘Big Boss’ is China. At least that’s what Celtics player Enes Kanter said and DAMN.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Oof.

So much oof.

And truth.

Does that make it troof?

Hrm.

Ha!

Thank you for calling it out. — Kay-burki Turkey (@Kayyybuki) November 18, 2021

Someone has to.

Wow!!! This is amazing! Much respect to @EnesKanter — Master of Coin (@nicknulph) November 18, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Abraham Will (@AbrahamWill3) November 18, 2021

Huzzah!

Think I might need to get myself a Kanter jersey! — Ms. Tollhouse, who is here live and is not a cat (@mstollhouse) November 18, 2021

Kanter going scorched Earth. pic.twitter.com/0Q6SDjF6BL — Zac Child (@petbabydinosaur) November 18, 2021

Seriously.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 18, 2021

And we’re here for it.

***

Related:

‘Any suggestions?’ Elon Musk BLISTERS mainstream media by asking a very simple question and it’s GLORIOUS

Randi Weingarten whining that teachers need a longer Thanksgiving break because ‘it’s been a tough year’ goes OH so very wrong

‘Do you like movies about Gladiators?’ Biden asks kid to meet him after bill signing to ‘show him around the White House’ and OMG-LOL (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video