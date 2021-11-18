More than 20 public school districts are allowing teachers to have mental health days around Thanksgiving break … oh, and the students too.

More than 20 public school districts across the nation are extending their Thanksgiving breaks by several days to allow for mental health days for students and staff. https://t.co/RaOSJWlCse — CNN (@CNN) November 18, 2021

From CNN:

More than 20 public school districts across the nation are extending their Thanksgiving breaks by several days to allow for mental health days for students and staff. Districts in at least six different states including Missouri, Kansas, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland have amended their schedules to include “wellness days” this school year. Missouri’s Ladue School District is among at least a dozen districts in the St. Louis area that built in extra days of rest around the holiday. “We were noticing a common theme and that was stress,” Ladue Superintendent Jim Wipke told CNN. “When you talk to (teachers) about ‘how can I help you?’ a lot of them said, ‘I just need some time, time to decompress.’

Pretty sure we all need some time to decompress, especially those who never stopped working during the government lockdowns, but we digress.

Schools were given $190,000,000,000 in covid relief funds. Roughly $40,000 per teacher. Why didn't they get a bonus?

Why wasn't it used to hire subs to assist? $40,000 per educator. Public Education has failed children.

Time for school choice. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) November 18, 2021

Agreed.

And nobody has done more to (accidentally) promote school choice than AFT President Randi Weingarten.

It has been a very tough year https://t.co/cctzePky4q — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) November 18, 2021

You did this, Randi.

Unions used students and teachers as pawns while holding education hostage for more money, power, and to sway an election.

She has such a conveniently short memory.

Oops.

Lawmakers and voters can now pledge to support educational freedom here:https://t.co/B0Rf7y3WzN — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 18, 2021

Ahem. ^

You don't need to participate. Nobody wants you involved. — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 18, 2021

what about the students — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 18, 2021

And the parents who have jobs? — sgcity (@salesgrlncity) November 18, 2021

Yes, chickens are coming home to roost thanks to the horribly anti-child, anti-education policies YOU pushed. — Ashley (@AshLMcC) November 18, 2021

How about those of us who couldn't go back to work? Had 3 kids doing remote learning, 5, 7, 9, at the time.. Since then anytime a kid coughs they have to be tested. How do you think a new employer is going to react to you taking 5 days off because your kid has a runny nose? — MystressMinx (@Mrs_Kitty78) November 18, 2021

give the money directly to families. fund students, not systems. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 18, 2021

PREACH!

***

