Someone close to Biden needs to tell him to stop with the creepy kid stuff. Seriously.

Anyone watching knows THIS IS NOT NORMAL.

Pres. Biden chats with child during signing of bills aimed at protecting first responders. “Thank you for being here. You OK? Meet me after this, I can show you around the White House.” https://t.co/5iCifKh4Vb pic.twitter.com/Gy3pO1Oq5Q — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 18, 2021

Meet me after this, I can show you around the White House.

Yeah, no thanks, Creepy Uncle Joe.

Hi there, Joey. Do you like movies about gladiators? Have you ever been in a Turkish prison? https://t.co/deXoWNgmL2 — G (@justthatG_uy) November 18, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Meep.

Creepy AF — Heather In The Middle (@MomTo6Lambs) November 18, 2021

Something like that.

And keep ruuuuuuuunning.

Hopefully the cameras keep rolling on the tour — Martin Packham (@MartinPackham) November 18, 2021

I hope to God that child's parents pulled their child away and took a raincheck for that. — Sarah Rachel Jacobs | #BOHICA #TANSTAAFL (@QueenSarahSatur) November 18, 2021

Don’t do it kid. Run!! — Tommyw (@tomw3809) November 18, 2021

This is an insult to creepy weirdos everywhere.

