Someone close to Biden needs to tell him to stop with the creepy kid stuff. Seriously.

Anyone watching knows THIS IS NOT NORMAL.

Meet me after this, I can show you around the White House.

Yeah, no thanks, Creepy Uncle Joe.

HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

Meep.

Something like that.

And keep ruuuuuuuunning.

This is an insult to creepy weirdos everywhere.

***

Related:

POPCORN! Sources close to Kamala Harris claim she’s SUPER unpopular because racist Biden admin only defends white me

WOW: Tim Pool shares WHY he believes ADA Kraus cropped and even EDITED evidence in Rittenhouse trial in DAMNING thread

‘Ultimate REAPING of what they’ve sown’: Glenn Greenwald perfectly mocks College Dems canceling THEMSELVES over old bigoted tweets

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenkidsigningWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video