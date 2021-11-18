Remember when Kamala Harris was calling Biden a racist during the primary? About that …

Sources close to Kamala Harris claim that her plummeting popularity is due to racial discrimination from Biden and his office. The sources have said the Biden administration only defends white men. Via @SaysSimonson https://t.co/cS7axD5rOb — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 18, 2021

Yeah, that’s it.

People dislike Kamala because of RACISM, and her racist administration doesn’t defend her … it has nothing to do with how absolutely unlikable and cringe she is at everything she does. There was a REASON she dropped out of the primary, people.

Nobody liked her.

Not even in her own party.

So when Biden picked her because of her sex and color (he ADMITTED IT), what did they expect?

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Staffers and allies of Harris believe her disastrous first year as vice president is in large part due to racial discrimination from President Joe Biden and his office, a new CNN report claims. One former aide to Harris noted the “specific energy that the White House brings to defend a white man, knowing that Kamala Harris has spent almost a year taking lots of the hits that the West Wing didn’t want to take themselves.” That white man, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, faced criticism for taking months off the job in order to care for his newborns without informing the public, only for Biden press secretary Jen Psaki to call his decision an example of how he is a “role model” for Americans. Harris faces “constant” “racism” from “Republicans and right-wing media,” according to CNN (which declined to cite any specific examples), over the handling of her wide-ranging portfolio, which includes solving the “root causes” of the border crisis, the future of national security in space, dramatically reforming voting rights, accelerating the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations, pushing for more unionization in the labor force, and closing the “digital divide.” Her lack of progress in virtually all of these areas is well documented, although CNN’s sources contend that is because her “staff has repeatedly failed her” and that Biden has not “adequately prepared or positioned” her for success.

Wow.

But then there’s this as well:

Despite those excuses, Harris’s staffers have repeatedly complained of a toxic work culture in her office. One former staffer went as far as to say that he or she sought professional help to “resolve trauma from on-the-job abuse.” As a California lawmaker, she saw one of the highest staff turnovers in the Senate.

Whoda thunk?

Right?!

Stupidity is not a race. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 18, 2021

Dear dear dear — Doug Wessley (@doug_wessley) November 18, 2021

Hahahahaha this is the environment you wanted, Biden. Weaponize unfounded accusations of racism, don’t be surprised when it’s turned on you. Enjoy the bed you made. — M0ser (@TM0s41) November 18, 2021

I told you their spat was going to get worse. Bigger leaks are coming. https://t.co/3ac7NiNRwD — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 18, 2021

This is gonna be FUN.

