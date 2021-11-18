And we thought Eric Swalwell’s response to Boebert reminding Democrats how awful they all are was …

That Ilhan Omar thought this was a smart tweet says so much about her, and ain’t none of it any good.

Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. 🙏🏽 God https://t.co/F5W9LBzjCZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2021

Ilhan … really? LOL

You’re a domestic terrorist. — GayPatriot in Key West (@GayPatriotFL) November 17, 2021

Didn't you marry your brother? — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 18, 2021

You should head off for a romantic get-away with your brother-husband. You need a break. Vermont is beautiful this time of year. That’s where @SenSanders and I fell in love. [I’ll retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 18, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You just talked trash about someone while claiming your dad raised you right. Well, your antisemitic, antiAmerican, anti freedom vile typical speech you give all the time says differently. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 18, 2021

Dad, brother, husband, they're all kind of the same thing to you. — Mel (@Imagecaptured) November 18, 2021

The jaw-dropping lack of self-awareness in this tweet from the chick who MARRIED HER BROTHER is delicious… — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) November 18, 2021

Decent human beings don't laugh at 9/11. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) November 18, 2021

So you're saying your dad raised you to think it's okay to marry your own brother? — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) November 18, 2021

Lol….”insurrectionist!!!” You are either just dishonest, or completely stupid…show me one insurrection charge…. — Mik B (@mikB25778) November 18, 2021

Luckily I was raised right so I didn’t say these things on the house floor…I tweeted them instead. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 18, 2021

Your shade is pointing in the wrong direction ma’am. — Sirens (@KatieCarney26) November 18, 2021

Self-awareness is NOT your superpower. — JØⱧ₦₦Ɏ Ɽł₦₲Ø (@jtskaggs08) November 18, 2021

C’mon, she’s just saying some people did some thing.

Or something.

