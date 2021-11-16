Jennifer Rubin seems like she’s totally PSYCHED that Beto O’Rourke is going to waste a bunch of his time and money only to LOSE in a huge way in Texas. We get it, now that we’ve taken Virginia (mwahahahaha!) they desperately need a big blue win, and nothing would be bigger or bluer than to take Texas.

Luckily, the only people who seem to think Robert Francis has a chance there are usually wrong about most everything.

Like Jenn:

If the election is about his position on guns, he will lose. But if it is about Texas’s self-image as a big-hearted, can-do and self-reliant state, he might have a shot. https://t.co/YeXXjBHdsX — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 16, 2021

Texans will never, EVER forget Robert Francis is a gun grabber.

And no amount of big-hearted, can-do, self-reliant BS will change that.

Sorry, not sorry.

O’Rourke can elevate the values R’s used to claim as their own. Is it pro-family to refuse to keep unvaccinated kids safe by barring schools from requiring masks? Is it pro-“small government” to set bounties for women who seek an abortion ? https://t.co/YeXXjBHdsX — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 16, 2021

There is nothing pro-family about supporting abortion.

Nice mental gymnastics here, Jenn.

Remember when she tried to claim Bill Kristol endorsing Terry McAuliffe was a big deal?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

By stressing unity, shared purpose and pride in Texas’s past, O’Rourke can reassure voters that the future he envisions is not alien or scary, but rather a rejection of R extremism, hate, contrived memes and Big Brother intrusion https://t.co/YeXXjBHdsX — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 16, 2021

Ugh, she’s just so absolutely out of touch.

Still not sure what is extreme about smaller government, more freedom, and lower taxes but whatever she needs to keep telling herself …

C’mon Jenn, don’t mess with Texas.

You are delusional — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) November 16, 2021

This is an insult to delusional people everywhere.

No chance he breaks 45% — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) November 16, 2021

But he will take a lot of campaign funds from democrats in close races so him running is great for the GOP. — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) November 16, 2021

Yup.

Ah, yes, Robert Francis O'Rourke: Perpetual candidate… — Jeffrey Frischkorn (@Fieldkorn) November 16, 2021

he has zero chance of winning…he's a strong proponent of gun safety measures. that's not a winning position in Texas…land of gun lovers. — NANCY PEREZ BOWMAN (@BowmanPerez) November 16, 2021

I think O'Rourke is a bit too odd to be a good candidate. He had a moment in 2018, but the moment passed and he seems to be a spent force at this point. — Beatrice (@branor2) November 16, 2021

He'll lose by 15 pts. With you advocating for him, it'll be 20. — hardenberghs_dive (@HardenberghsBar) November 16, 2021

Ouch.

But fair.

***

