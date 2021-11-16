So David Frum ALMOST made a good point here about COVID and Democrat governors shutting down states if there is a surge, like what’s happening in Michigan right now. Frum is right that we can’t continue to shut down everybody’s life … but then he had to go to a stupid place and try to dunk on Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson.

He’s such a small person.

Really.

And what the Hell is he talking about? Booster? Umm, no.

If you're vaxxed and boosted, you'll be fine. If not, that's by now really on you. We can't continue to shut down everybody's life and schooling to protect the gullible from Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson https://t.co/CComiEIG7w — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 16, 2021

So close and yet so very, very far.

From Iraq war to health advice, huh? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) November 16, 2021

And all of it’s bad.

Yup.

A vaccine so powerful that the CDC changed the definition of what a vaccine is because this one AT BEST reduces your symptoms as you still get it and spread it everywhere. — Mr. Cam L. Tou (@Paul13Jean) November 16, 2021

I love how fast the goal posts have moved here. Now its not just vaxxed and masked but vaxxed AND boosted. Next month it will be weekly vaxxed, right? — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) November 16, 2021

If this meme wasn’t so painfully true it would be hilarious.

After hearing this same thing after being double vaxxed they now add “boosted”…what will they add in another six months? 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Chris (@MarriedMilitary) November 16, 2021

No you moron, that was last week. This week you have to be vaxxed, combo boosted with both Pfizer and Moderna and triple masked. Be sure to check daily as goal post moving occurs frequently. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) November 16, 2021

Frum hasn't been right about anything for a decade, so why listen to him now? — David Ross (@djross95) November 16, 2021

Fair enough.

So you're saying you're against @POTUS 's unconstitutional mask mandate? Welcome aboard. — Hey Brandon, let's go! (@BillySullivan7) November 16, 2021

HA!

Davis here is spewing more lies. Your continued ignorance on this subject is utterly astonishing — Scott Allen (@ScottyshSin) November 16, 2021

Didn’t Rogan beat it in 1 1/2 days lol. — Free Kyrie Free ARod (@JohnnyTunes) November 16, 2021

And that’s why Frum’s tweet is so stupid.

Rogan did great.

Better than most in fact.

***

Related:

NOT VETTED! REEEE! Blue Virginia tries the ol’ Ralph Northam yearbook trick with Glenn Youngkin and it blows UP in their faces

James Woods uses Lefty’s tweet outright calling for VIOLENCE in Kenosha to prove and SLAM Twitter’s bias and it’s perfection

Blue-check researcher’s garbage take about Kyle Rittenhouse being Black at a MAGA rally BACKFIRES so much he deleted (but we got it)

Recommended Twitchy Video