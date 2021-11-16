Safe to say our blue friends at Blue Virginia are feeling a little blue about Glenn Youngkin’s historic win in Virginia.
Apparently, they believed Governor-Elect Youngkin attending a dance with an ‘Oriental’ theme makes him as racist as ol’ Ralph Northam and his blackface debacle; Blue Virginia has since deleted the tweet.
But as any Twitchy reader knows, tweets are FOREVER.
Especially the dumb ones.
deleted, but the List comes for all, @bluevirginia.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/70stj3x6jF
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 16, 2021
They tried so hard.
Ralph Northam when he saw that tweet: pic.twitter.com/kgMYCg2Gpg
— Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) November 16, 2021
Oh wait.. he deleted it? Bwahahahahaha😂What a total 🤡
— Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) November 16, 2021
The team he was up against: pic.twitter.com/bnD41EmKzj
— Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) November 16, 2021
Yeah.
It just doesn’t get much worse than that.
The lack of awareness from @bluevirginia is shockingly unsurprising
— Joe Caronna 🇺🇲🇮🇹🍖 (@caronnaguy27) November 16, 2021
“Tuxedos are actually Oriental” is not something I was expecting to hear
— tired pleb 🟣🗽🇺🇸 (@_cthesavage) November 16, 2021
The audacity and shamelessness of Democrats is so absolute it's almost impressive.
— Deuce Jewgaloo (@FLSeparatist) November 16, 2021
Almost.
Heh.
Blue Virginia explained why they deleted the tweet:
FYI, we took down Jeff Thomas' piece on Youngkin's yearbook, b/c: it claimed Youngkin wasn't vetted, but the McAuliffe campaign insists it DID thoroughly "vet" him (including the yearbook); Youngkin was in a tux (nothing offensive) and was very young at the time. So…deleted.
— Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) November 15, 2021
So … desperate.
***
Related:
James Woods uses Lefty’s tweet outright calling for VIOLENCE in Kenosha to prove and SLAM Twitter’s bias and it’s perfection
Blue-check researcher’s garbage take about Kyle Rittenhouse being Black at a MAGA rally BACKFIRES so much he deleted (but we got it)
‘O tempora, o mores’! Brit Hume DROPS Gov. Kate Brown and her RIDICULOUS Christmas face-diaper as only he can and LOL