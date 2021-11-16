Safe to say our blue friends at Blue Virginia are feeling a little blue about Glenn Youngkin’s historic win in Virginia.

Apparently, they believed Governor-Elect Youngkin attending a dance with an ‘Oriental’ theme makes him as racist as ol’ Ralph Northam and his blackface debacle; Blue Virginia has since deleted the tweet.

But as any Twitchy reader knows, tweets are FOREVER.

Especially the dumb ones.

They tried so hard.

Ralph Northam when he saw that tweet: pic.twitter.com/kgMYCg2Gpg — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) November 16, 2021

Oh wait.. he deleted it? Bwahahahahaha😂What a total 🤡 — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) November 16, 2021

The team he was up against: pic.twitter.com/bnD41EmKzj — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) November 16, 2021

Yeah.

It just doesn’t get much worse than that.

The lack of awareness from @bluevirginia is shockingly unsurprising — Joe Caronna 🇺🇲🇮🇹🍖 (@caronnaguy27) November 16, 2021

“Tuxedos are actually Oriental” is not something I was expecting to hear — tired pleb 🟣🗽🇺🇸 (@_cthesavage) November 16, 2021

The audacity and shamelessness of Democrats is so absolute it's almost impressive. — Deuce Jewgaloo (@FLSeparatist) November 16, 2021

Almost.

Heh.

Blue Virginia explained why they deleted the tweet:

FYI, we took down Jeff Thomas' piece on Youngkin's yearbook, b/c: it claimed Youngkin wasn't vetted, but the McAuliffe campaign insists it DID thoroughly "vet" him (including the yearbook); Youngkin was in a tux (nothing offensive) and was very young at the time. So…deleted. — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) November 15, 2021

So … desperate.

***

Related:

James Woods uses Lefty’s tweet outright calling for VIOLENCE in Kenosha to prove and SLAM Twitter’s bias and it’s perfection

Blue-check researcher’s garbage take about Kyle Rittenhouse being Black at a MAGA rally BACKFIRES so much he deleted (but we got it)

‘O tempora, o mores’! Brit Hume DROPS Gov. Kate Brown and her RIDICULOUS Christmas face-diaper as only he can and LOL

Recommended Twitchy Video