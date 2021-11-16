Safe to say our blue friends at Blue Virginia are feeling a little blue about Glenn Youngkin’s historic win in Virginia.

Apparently, they believed Governor-Elect Youngkin attending a dance with an ‘Oriental’ theme makes him as racist as ol’ Ralph Northam and his blackface debacle; Blue Virginia has since deleted the tweet.

But as any Twitchy reader knows, tweets are FOREVER.

Especially the dumb ones.

They tried so hard.

Trending

Yeah.

It just doesn’t get much worse than that.

Almost.

Heh.

Blue Virginia explained why they deleted the tweet:

So … desperate.

***

