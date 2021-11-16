A couple of months back, Twitter locked this editor for telling someone to ‘knock themselves out.’ You know, like the old saying, ‘knock yourself out’? Apparently, that was a violent threat or something.

Stupid, right?

Sort of like when they locked James Woods for quoting Emerson?

Welp, seems Twitter was AOK with an account pushing to burn the city of Kenosha down and hang Judge Schroeder.

He/she/it/they only deleted it or locked down when they were called out … not because Twitter forced them to.

Woods called Twitter OUT:

Hey, @TwitterSupport, remember when you guys locked my account for quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson? 👇🏼???? pic.twitter.com/mx0erXdTRh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 16, 2021

Yup, we ‘member.

Nobody knows better than James that Twitter is biased AF.

I had my account locked for 7 days because I literally said "Cher dresses like an old hoochie". 😂😂😂 — 🌹Blondhrsecrzy🐴 (@markle_darla) November 16, 2021

LOL. He went and protects his tweets. Because that should be reported for inciting violence. — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) November 16, 2021

Dude. I had an account suspended because I told someone they needed to ret*rd the timing on their race engine for nitrous use. It was flagged as using derogatory terms against people with disability. Like, advance and ret*rd are literally what the terms are for engines. — 🍊🍊Capt'n Cornbread🍊🍊 (@BoCamaro) November 16, 2021

This is nonsense. Threatening judges? Really? That’s just fine with Twitter’s terms and conditions? — Dave West (@DaveWestGuitar) November 16, 2021

As long as they’re threatening the right judges.

Would appear so.

Twitter support doesn’t do anything to the resist accounts or democrats… — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) November 16, 2021

But Jack swore they aren’t biased.

We could hardly write that with a straight face.

The radical left… destroying our country. — T.L Ryon🙋🏻 (@TLRyon) November 16, 2021

Twitter is a tool of the Left. They don’t hide it. — Denlesks (@Denlesks) November 16, 2021

They could have stopped after, ‘Twitter is a tool’.

***

