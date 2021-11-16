A couple of months back, Twitter locked this editor for telling someone to ‘knock themselves out.’ You know, like the old saying, ‘knock yourself out’? Apparently, that was a violent threat or something.

Stupid, right?

Sort of like when they locked James Woods for quoting Emerson?

Welp, seems Twitter was AOK with an account pushing to burn the city of Kenosha down and hang Judge Schroeder.

He/she/it/they only deleted it or locked down when they were called out … not because Twitter forced them to.

Woods called Twitter OUT:

Yup, we ‘member.

Nobody knows better than James that Twitter is biased AF.

Trending

As long as they’re threatening the right judges.

Would appear so.

But Jack swore they aren’t biased.

We could hardly write that with a straight face.

They could have stopped after, ‘Twitter is a tool’.

***

Related:

Blue-check researcher’s garbage take about Kyle Rittenhouse being Black at a MAGA rally BACKFIRES so much he deleted (but we got it)

ALRIGHTY then! Occupy Democrats come out swinging against the Wyoming Republican Party to defend Liz Cheney’s honor and BAHAHA

‘O tempora, o mores’! Brit Hume DROPS Gov. Kate Brown and her RIDICULOUS Christmas face-diaper as only he can and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censorshipJames WoodsKenoshaKyle Rittenhousetwitterviolence

Recommended Twitchy Video