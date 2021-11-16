Man, they are really really really trying to make a white guy shooting two white guys (one a pedophile and another a domestic abuser) about racism. Honestly, the way the media reported on the incident from the get-go had a lot of people thinking Kyle Rittenhouse killed two Black men so we could maybe see that angle BUT since it’s not true … you’d think they’d know takes like this from ‘researcher’ Ahmed Ali are just really stupid.

Which is probably why he deleted it.

That and the whoopin’ he took for posting it in the first place.

Because there was SO much violence at MAGA rallies. Oh, wait. No.

I went to a MAGA/Anti-Vax event in Indiana to take photos. I think I was the only black male there. We had polite disagreements, and everyone was nice. pic.twitter.com/NXbPuRCEMA — Tony 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@unsubtlearray) November 15, 2021

Ya’ don’t say?

He must’ve found out Kyle shot a pedo — 𝐿𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇𝑀𝑜𝓂❤️‍🔥🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) November 16, 2021

Could be.

You sound super racist if you think that. The 2nd amendment is for everyone, that you think black people should be locked up for carrying says a lot about you. — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) November 15, 2021

And ain’t none of it good.

if Kyle Rittenhouse was Black and held all the same views and went to a MAGA event, they would be begging for him to get up on the stage to deliver a speech — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 15, 2021

Overnight looting and burning is equivalent, in Ali's mind, to a political rally? That's just sad. — AP (@AvisPlumb) November 15, 2021

Health Policy PhD candidate — Johnny Utah (@saigonandy1) November 15, 2021

Dude.

Right?

I like that he uses the words 'evidence based' in his profile. — BigApplePhoenix (@BigApplePhoenix) November 16, 2021

Yeah, that he’s a researcher made us laugh even harder.

