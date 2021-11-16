WTF was Governor Kate Brown thinking with this? You know what? We don’t wanna know.
It looks like a mess of Christmas, fascism, and Hobby Lobby gone really wrong.
Just … no.
The Governor of Oregon pic.twitter.com/GkJxEUdMLW
— John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) November 15, 2021
We won’t share the jokes about it looking like a ballgag we’re seeing on Twitter.
Oh, wait.
We just did share them.
Sorta.
Oops.
Brit Hume had the best take though:
I kept seeing this and thought it must be some photoshopped satire on Oregon's hapless governor. But it seems she made this thing herself and is proud of it. O tempora, o mores. https://t.co/QYAhNdO0op
— Brit Hume (@brithume) November 16, 2021
If you don’t know, ‘o tempora, o mores’ is an exclamation of despair for the downfall of society.
Suitable here, eh?
That explains a lot
— Eileen (@eileenhowell11) November 16, 2021
And ain’t none of it good.
Perhaps she should test for lead in the drinking water out there
— Pete (@iPeteP) November 16, 2021
I’m embarrassed to admit I’m from Oregon. 🤡
— Peter Venkman PHD (@PhdVenkman) November 16, 2021
How do you think that deer strapped to her face feels?
It took me a while to realize that thing is real.
— Susan Ivey (@SusanIvey9) November 16, 2021
Tax dollars hard at work.
— Vahne611 (@BrighterDays107) November 16, 2021
Cue the Twighlight Zone theme song….
— @lifeafterlittleleague (@lifeafterlittl1) November 16, 2021
Ya get what ya vote for.
— LA McConnell,III (@mcconnell_la) November 16, 2021
Ain’t THAT the truth?!
***
Related:
How big of a buffoon IS this guy?! Just feast your eyes on super-sleuth Matt Modine’s hot take about Kyle Rittenhouse wearing GLOVES
KICK-A*S thread takes the CRT-denying Left to the CLEANERS, proving the racist theory is absolutely being taught in schools
Blue-checks already out in full force playing the ‘what if Kyle were black’ card trying to make a white guy shooting other white guys racist