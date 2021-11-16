WTF was Governor Kate Brown thinking with this? You know what? We don’t wanna know.

It looks like a mess of Christmas, fascism, and Hobby Lobby gone really wrong.

Just … no.

We won’t share the jokes about it looking like a ballgag we’re seeing on Twitter.

Oh, wait.

We just did share them.

Sorta.

Oops.

Brit Hume had the best take though:

If you don’t know, ‘o tempora, o mores’ is an exclamation of despair for the downfall of society.

Suitable here, eh?

And ain’t none of it good.

How do you think that deer strapped to her face feels?

Ain’t THAT the truth?!

***

