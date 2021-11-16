The Left, Democrats, pundits, talking heads, and media have been working SO HARD to pretend CRT is not being taught in K-12 schools, mainly so they can claim any Republican who opposes children being taught their skin color is all that should matter are just hearing racist dog whistles.

Meanwhile, anyone paying attention to what is actually happening AND being taught is correcting the naysayers over and over and over again.

Especially in Virginia.

Marc Thiessen wrote an exceptional thread taking the entire ‘CRT IS NOT BEING TAUGHT’ narrative apart:

1/ Here's an example of the subtle bias in reporting on CRT. In the @nytimes @stefsaul reports that Loudoun Country school district "hired a consulting firm to help train teachers about bias." — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

But they never use the letters CRT. LOL

2/ The firm is called the Equity Collaborative — a consulting firm that turns critical race theory into practices for "building more equitable learning environments.” https://t.co/UZZO88UxNv — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

Oh, keep going.

3/ In its presentation “Introduction to Critical Race Theory” the Equity Collaborative instructs teachers that racism is “an inherent part of American civilization.” https://t.co/21ljS9Lw5V — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

BUT IT’S NOT BEING TAUGHT.

Liars.

4/ It attacks “ideas of colorblindness, the neutrality of the law, incremental change, and equal opportunity for all” for maintaining “whites’ power and strongholds within society.” — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

5/ It concludes with a breakout session for teachers to discuss “How might you use CRT to identify and address systemic oppression in your school, district or organization?” — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

Training teachers who turn around and teach this crap in the classroom.

Especially in Loudoun County, VA.

6/ Loudoun County teachers were told to admit their own “racist, sexist, heterosexist, or other detrimental attitudes, beliefs, behaviors, and feelings” and acknowledge that “addressing one’s Whiteness (e.g., white privilege) is crucial for effective teaching.” — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

Sweet baby Jeebus.

7/ None of this made it into the @nytimes story. It was just a consulting firm training teachers on bias. — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

Of course it didn’t. They have a narrative to sell, not an actual true story to tell.

Here is my @PostOpinions column with more details on CRT in Virginia. FINhttps://t.co/yyGeVZPEGl — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 15, 2021

Well worth your read.

***

