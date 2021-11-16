The Left, Democrats, pundits, talking heads, and media have been working SO HARD to pretend CRT is not being taught in K-12 schools, mainly so they can claim any Republican who opposes children being taught their skin color is all that should matter are just hearing racist dog whistles.

Meanwhile, anyone paying attention to what is actually happening AND being taught is correcting the naysayers over and over and over again.

Especially in Virginia.

Marc Thiessen wrote an exceptional thread taking the entire ‘CRT IS NOT BEING TAUGHT’ narrative apart:

But they never use the letters CRT. LOL

Oh, keep going.

BUT IT’S NOT BEING TAUGHT.

Liars.

Training teachers who turn around and teach this crap in the classroom.

Especially in Loudoun County, VA.

Sweet baby Jeebus.

Of course it didn’t. They have a narrative to sell, not an actual true story to tell.

Well worth your read.

