Gosh, when you sum up the Pfizer vaccine like this you can see why so many Americans are pissed off about the idea of it being ‘mandated’ by the federal government. Granted, even if the shot was some magical elixir that made it possible for human beings to never EVER get sick again, the government would have zero business forcing it on anyone but you already knew that.

Rep. Thomas Massie only needed two tweets to sum the whole, terrible, horrible mess up.

Who could have foreseen such a thing?

Oh, just millions and millions of Americans.

Massie continued:

Trending

Emails showed they changed the definition because those evil ‘right-wingers’ were using the definition to prove it isn’t a vaccine.

In other words, Massie just NAILED it.

Yeah, us too.

FFS.

A corrupt and evil one.

See Joe Biden.

***

Related:

Sorry, it’s not racism OR sexism when people criticize Kamala Harris and this video proves she just flat-out SUCKS at her job (watch)

Hope she SEES this, BAE! Steve Schmidt goes after CNN journo to white-knight for Kamala Harris in painfully DESPERATE thread

Debra Messing and other Biden zombies try desperately to trend #BidenDelivers in a GOOD WAY but Conservatives take it over and ROFL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCCOVIDPfizerThomas Massievaccine

Recommended Twitchy Video