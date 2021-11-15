Gosh, when you sum up the Pfizer vaccine like this you can see why so many Americans are pissed off about the idea of it being ‘mandated’ by the federal government. Granted, even if the shot was some magical elixir that made it possible for human beings to never EVER get sick again, the government would have zero business forcing it on anyone but you already knew that.

Rep. Thomas Massie only needed two tweets to sum the whole, terrible, horrible mess up.

Who could have foreseen that the response to the very lackluster performance of the vaccines would be to force people to take them, to force the people who took them to take more of them, and for the CEO of the company profiting most from them to call their critics criminals? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 15, 2021

Who could have foreseen such a thing?

Oh, just millions and millions of Americans.

Massie continued:

and for the CDC to redefine vaccination. pic.twitter.com/lL83Kx1CBh — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 15, 2021

Emails showed they changed the definition because those evil ‘right-wingers’ were using the definition to prove it isn’t a vaccine.

In other words, Massie just NAILED it.

I want to know who in Congress, and in the Administration, profited from the demands for vaccination. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) November 15, 2021

Yeah, us too.

We did see it, but media hid the truth. And social media giants censored it. — NolaMom 🐊💐🐊💐🐊 (@pedsscrub) November 15, 2021

FFS.

🔑 When in doubt, double down so your authority and legitimacy isn’t questioned! 🔑 — MTest (@meghanomical) November 15, 2021

Forcing people to take multiple doses of a drug with no potential liability on the manufacturer is criminal itself. What kind of government would do this to its people? — Ronald Thompson🇺🇸 (@tuffyt28) November 15, 2021

A corrupt and evil one.

See Joe Biden.

