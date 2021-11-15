You’d think Kamala could at least answer ONE question, right?

Guess not.

This seems to happen every time she’s asked a question on the fly, a question they can’t plan for her to answer …

Watch.

Kamala Harris gets asked an actual question for once and has no idea how to respond. Her response on Russia's threat to Ukraine: "Umm… I cannot talk to you about classified information" pic.twitter.com/SvzFfk0I9o — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 15, 2021

Cackle cackle cackle.

She can’t talk about classified information?

What?!

This wasn’t a question about what America’s deep, dark, super-secret plans are when it comes to Russia’s threat to Ukraine. It was just a simple, vague question that she should have been able to answer.

And she couldn’t.

Seeing the reality of how awful she is at her job doesn’t make us sexist or racist, it makes us realists.

It's crazy that she is somehow worse at this than an old pervert with dementia. https://t.co/m4VLCpzU7J — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 15, 2021

"Classified information"? What is she talking about? Also, why did the reporters there not call out her absurd deflection? https://t.co/p6oiCSKm0z — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 15, 2021

This has gotten to be beyond embarrassing, @KamalaHarris https://t.co/oiYwuKzlnv — Spencer S (@ssangster4) November 15, 2021

The White House recently briefed European allies about the Russia threat on the basis of publicly available evidence. By definition it's not classified. https://t.co/HqrMd1szZA — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 15, 2021

"But of course we remain very concerned about what's happening…" What a joke. https://t.co/BQhwr3hg73 — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) November 15, 2021

And not a funny one.

Nope.

Why is she wearing a mask outside? Nobody in the whole world has ever gotten COVID outdoors. pic.twitter.com/2BXLOM7R0Z — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) November 15, 2021

COVID theatre.

Nary a clue. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) November 15, 2021

The real reason they’re still wearing masks 🎭 — laissez claire (@laissez_claire) November 15, 2021

Translation: They don't tell me anything. — PositPoint (@PositPoint) November 15, 2021

That’s probably truer than we realize.

Translation: she has no clue. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) November 15, 2021

Not a single one.

When the teacher calls on you, but you didn't do the reading assignment — Razor Ramon (@jdixon689) November 15, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Perfect.

***

Related:

Hope she SEES this, BAE! Steve Schmidt goes after CNN journo to white-knight for Kamala Harris in painfully DESPERATE thread

Debra Messing and other Biden zombies try desperately to trend #BidenDelivers in a GOOD WAY but Conservatives take it over and ROFL

WOW: If you thought POLITICO and CNN were brutal about Biden/Harris ‘relationship crisis’ check out Daily Mail’s coverage (screenshot)

Recommended Twitchy Video