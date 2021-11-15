You’d think Kamala could at least answer ONE question, right?

Guess not.

This seems to happen every time she’s asked a question on the fly, a question they can’t plan for her to answer …

Watch.

Cackle cackle cackle.

She can’t talk about classified information?

What?!

This wasn’t a question about what America’s deep, dark, super-secret plans are when it comes to Russia’s threat to Ukraine. It was just a simple, vague question that she should have been able to answer.

And she couldn’t.

Seeing the reality of how awful she is at her job doesn’t make us sexist or racist, it makes us realists.

And not a funny one.

Nope.

COVID theatre.

That’s probably truer than we realize.

Not a single one.

Perfect.

