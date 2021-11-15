Sounds like there is trouble in Biden-Harris-Ville.

Gosh, you’d think the relationship between the rich old white guy who picked the younger Black woman as his VP for her sex and race would be all rainbows and butterflies. Maybe if Biden actually appointed people who were qualified for their roles instead of which convenient boxes they check off things would be better in his administration.

Then again, it is Joe Biden we’re talking about.

Check out how the Daily Mail is covering the ‘feud’ between Biden and Harris:

The MSM is finally catching up on the White House Shade War! Welcome to the party pic.twitter.com/VXE8AYyip3 — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 15, 2021

Sheesh, and we thought CNN and POLITICO were tough.

‘President’s team say they’ve given up on her already.’

Ouch.

And it hasn't even been a year — DanganKeaton (@EnnuiKeaton) November 15, 2021

Nope.

This flashback would hurt really bad 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3ku1kL8wrK — Aditya (@Fauladi_Adi) November 15, 2021

3 more years! — Cailan Cook (@CailanCook) November 15, 2021

They can’t even get through one.

But but but…what about those wonderful flowers he took her for her birthday?!?!?! — Chuck Ilconich (@Chuckadelphia1) November 15, 2021

Heh.

That’s what happens when you choose “diversity” over competency — Critical Taco Theory 👍🏻🍻🌮 (@chredwa) November 15, 2021

Exactly.

***

Related:

HA! Ron Klain claims ‘things are a lot better in this country than a year ago’ and the LOOK on Jake Tapper’s face says it ALL (watch)

YEAH, the latest Washington Post Biden/Harris poll is REALLY bad for them BUT it’s SOOO much worse for Democrats in 22 and TEEHEE

Sure, go with THAT! MSNBC blames old white male RACIST truck drivers (who voted for Trump) for supply chain woes and HOOBOY

Recommended Twitchy Video