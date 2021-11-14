Biden’s numbers just keep going lower and lower and lower.

And Harris? Oof.

What a train wreck.

To be perfectly honest, we can just sit back and watch them nuke themselves at this point.

And considering this poll is from the Washington Post? DOUBLE (maybe even TRIPLE) OOF.

New WaPo poll: Biden approval sinks to 38% (new low), GOP leads in generic ballot by TEN points (51 to 41) among registered voters. https://t.co/teNHqtoTsR — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 14, 2021

And THIS is a poll from the Washington Post, FOLKS.

It should be lower than that. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) November 14, 2021

It likely is.

Maybe he thinks it’s like scoring in golf? — Mike Baird (@mbaird007) November 14, 2021

Apparently telling people that they increased the cost of energy on purpose wasn't the wisest strategy. — Briscoe Darling 🇺🇸 (@mapiii1968) November 14, 2021

Guess not.

Jen Psaki: This just shows the popularity of the President’s policies, and our need to double-down on them for a better future. — Tim Spivey (@timspivey) November 14, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

and it hasn’t even been a year yet….oh my God , we have over 3 years to go before the nightmare is over. — T. F.Hatt (@frenchat) November 14, 2021

Have they tried calling everyone racist — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) November 14, 2021

Heh.

Over and over again.

So, it's just 18 % approval. — Angela Heumann (@Nightcatangel) November 14, 2021

Something like that.

***

