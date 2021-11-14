Remember when Jim Acosta was a relevant news guy?

Yeah, we don’t either.

Poor thing, since Trump left office in January, Jimbo really has seemed sort of lost. Without Trump to complain about 24/7 he’s turned his attention to J6, Trump supporters, and the GOP in general … apparently, conservatives are the evil violent ones.

Pay no attention to the summer of 2020 when morons on the Left were literally burning down buildings and assaulting people:

Hurr.

Derr.

C’mon, it was MOSTLY peaceful.

Squeee!

That ‘evil GOP’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself you know.

BUT THE GOP IS SOOOOOOO VIOLENT.

Yeah, Jimmy.

Yes, yes he was.

PS: Gaslighting jagoff works for him, lol.

***

