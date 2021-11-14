Remember when Jim Acosta was a relevant news guy?

Yeah, we don’t either.

Poor thing, since Trump left office in January, Jimbo really has seemed sort of lost. Without Trump to complain about 24/7 he’s turned his attention to J6, Trump supporters, and the GOP in general … apparently, conservatives are the evil violent ones.

Pay no attention to the summer of 2020 when morons on the Left were literally burning down buildings and assaulting people:

ICYMI: There is an incentive structure for political violence in this country. It boils down to the fact that there are zero consequences for those who incite that violence, like Trump. Until that changes it will keep happening. It’s why the DOJ must act. https://t.co/MDOFm1j38V — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 14, 2021

Hurr.

Derr.

Reminder: Jim approved of this violence. pic.twitter.com/zEwtqSEqZl — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 14, 2021

C’mon, it was MOSTLY peaceful.

Looking good, Jim (ABC/WaPo) Will you vote Dem/GOP in next year midterms? Overall: 41/51

Indie: 32/50

Suburban voters: 39/54https://t.co/nEfJsRfVJG — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 14, 2021

Squeee!

A couple of hours one afternoon and that is the reference you choose? Couldn't reference the recent threat from BLM to New York City? I mean they literally said there would be bloodshed to the new Mayor. Smh — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 14, 2021

That ‘evil GOP’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself you know.

Hey propagandist? Is this inciting violence or are you going to ignore this like everything else that doesn't fit your idiotic narrative? https://t.co/5dvhOg0lw2 — Horace FJB Head 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@HoraceHead1) November 14, 2021

BUT THE GOP IS SOOOOOOO VIOLENT.

LOL its only libs where are threatening to burn cities nitwit — Mostly peaceful myocarditus (@C0nservatlve) November 14, 2021

Lol, do BLM and Antifa now, Jimmy. — Greg Cougar Mellenlibertarian (@NonLiberalPAer) November 14, 2021

Yeah, Jimmy.

Did you notice the rioting that was supported and condoned by democrat mayors, governors and national politicians along with the media? — [email protected] (@Drbarry31) November 14, 2021

Were you sleep working through 2020?! What an obtuse, divisive, gaslighting jagoff. — J Scott (@jscdad) November 14, 2021

Yes, yes he was.

PS: Gaslighting jagoff works for him, lol.

***

