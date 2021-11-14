Ted Cruz has figured out where Liz Cheney may land when everything is said and done because let’s be honest, her own Wyoming Republican Party has censured her, she’s likely done in the Equality State. Sadly, Cheney decided her own politics were more important than serving the people who put her in DC, and if you know anything about Wyoming you know they won’t let this go.

This, though, could work for Dick’s daughter:

Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary. https://t.co/q31fFvQZOp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2021

For some reason, Liz didn’t take kindly to Ted’s honesty about her political future and she fired back:

I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted. But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it. https://t.co/YyQ1XHRhCY — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 13, 2021

Man.

If you read through the replies to this tweet they only prove Ted right. Roughly 95% of the people cheering her on are Democrats or Never Trumpers (basically Democrats) so perhaps instead of trying to fight it, Liz should just embrace her new party.

The majority of conservatives in the replies agreed with Ted:

Tell us, who’s voting for you in YOUR Republican Party? — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) November 14, 2021

You can’t lose fast enough — Tom T (@Tomtmd) November 14, 2021

Your pointless political career is as dead as the dinosaurs.

Leave us Texans alone. pic.twitter.com/qNOEGZoJMe — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) November 13, 2021

You haven't been a Republican since before your dad went quail hunting in Texas — Scott "McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals" (@ScottC20012) November 13, 2021

You’ll see what you constituents think of you staying in “your party” after its 1 & done! Bye Felicia — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 14, 2021

The secessionist vote is probably larger than ever right now https://t.co/aIngBFr8F1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2021

Calling a large portion of GOP voters secessionists is not honest, honorable, or principled. https://t.co/ZaYWzh7GAl — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 14, 2021

Notice all the democrat love she’s getting. https://t.co/vhqB6NSkvp — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) November 14, 2021

And speaking of Democrat love.

Damn son Liz brought the heat on you! https://t.co/J47FIER53K — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) November 13, 2021

Dude.

Cringe.

Seriously.

😂😂😂 you have zero street cred, Kinzinger. Quit acting like you do, cry baby. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 14, 2021

Never do this again — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) November 14, 2021

She’ll have as much to say about it as you after 2022. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) November 14, 2021

Liz is a soon to be forgotten puppet of the left. You know what that's like. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) November 14, 2021

Ted, of course, had the last word.

And more honesty from the good senator from Texas.

