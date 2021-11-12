Cenk Uygur just doesn’t get it.

Well, he doesn’t get a lot of things but this tweet for ‘all the Kyle Rittenhouse supporters’ is especially stupid.

He really thinks what was happening in Kenosha, WI was just a protest … he totally leaves out the fact that the city was ON FIRE.

You know, as in a RIOT.

But hey, nice try with that whole threat of BLM and Antifa, Cenk:

For all the Kyle Rittenhouse supporters, I assume you guys are cool with Antifa and/or black militants coming to every right-wing protest heavily armed. And then if one of you provokes them, well self-defense and all that. I'm against it, but are you guys cool with that? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 12, 2021

Cenk. Dude. C’mon.

Again, it is very revealing that people like Cenk assume that the anarchists lighting Kenosha on fire are merely a normal backdrop for all of this. https://t.co/I09Scvi37d — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 12, 2021

Cenk isn’t the only one on the Left pretending Kyle went and raised Hell at some peaceful protest where people were just sitting around singing songs and advocating for change. But this is pretty damn stupid, even for him.

It’s not about supporting Rittenhouse. Many/most of us are supporters of the right to self-defense, to due process, to the rule of law, and justice. We want it for him like we want it for everyone. Even for those we disagree with. Or don’t like. https://t.co/UWhigufd9l — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 12, 2021

This.

You live in an overwhelmingly white, elite neighborhood and you fail to mention NFAC and the NBP

You were, are and remain ill-informed and more nuisance than news — Scott "McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals" (@ScottC20012) November 12, 2021

Find me one instance of a right-wing "protest" that involved burning down buildings and causing billions of dollars of property damage. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) November 12, 2021

Right?

Oh, and about that Antifa threat?

Where have you been? Antifa does come to Conservative events heavily armed. They bring frozen water bottles, bombs, fireworks, laser pointers, bricks, skateboards, pepper spray, etc. And they intentionally provoke. Then lawyer up. You honestly don't know this? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) November 12, 2021

He does.

Maybe?

But you know, peaceful protest and stuff.

***

