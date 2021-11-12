Cenk Uygur just doesn’t get it.

Well, he doesn’t get a lot of things but this tweet for ‘all the Kyle Rittenhouse supporters’ is especially stupid.

He really thinks what was happening in Kenosha, WI was just a protest … he totally leaves out the fact that the city was ON FIRE.

You know, as in a RIOT.

But hey, nice try with that whole threat of BLM and Antifa, Cenk:

Cenk. Dude. C’mon.

Cenk isn’t the only one on the Left pretending Kyle went and raised Hell at some peaceful protest where people were just sitting around singing songs and advocating for change. But this is pretty damn stupid, even for him.

This.

Right?

Oh, and about that Antifa threat?

He does.

Maybe?

But you know, peaceful protest and stuff.

