How DARE a judge make a joke?!

THE NERVE!

The media room let out a collective GASP!

And she thought this was a good tweet.

*GASP*

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Brit Hume nailed it (as usual):

Trending

Yuuuuup.

Well of COURSE she is.

That is what they do best.

It proves they are there to push an agenda and a narrative, not to cover the trial.

And their behavior over the course of this trial proves more than ever before how absolutely useless our corporate media have become. Fueling outrage, almost as if they are hoping for rioting to occur after the trial ends so they have something to cover again.

They gasped because they’re a bunch of pearl-clutching activists.

All caught up?

Heh.

***

Related:

THERE it is! Internal emails PROVE NSBA coordinated WITH White House and DOJ before sending ‘parents are domestic terrorists’ letter

‘Piss ALL the way off!’ WaPo journo gets WAY MORE than he asks for when questioning if unvaccinated should be PROSECUTED

‘One of the dumbest f**king lawyers on the planet:’ Jeffrey Toobin’s attempt to play the race card with Rittenhouse trial produces LEGENDARY backfir

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeJudge Schroedermedia

Recommended Twitchy Video