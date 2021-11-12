How DARE a judge make a joke?!

THE NERVE!

The media room let out a collective GASP!

And she thought this was a good tweet.

… the media room let out a collective gasp https://t.co/jFNeysJNZp — Julia Vargas Jones (@juliavargasj) November 11, 2021

*GASP*

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Brit Hume nailed it (as usual):

Says more about the media than the remark by the judge. https://t.co/YgYffKhAHs — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 12, 2021

Yuuuuup.

She's exaggerating according to @Julio_Rosas11 — Arthur Digby Sellers (@0xyartes) November 12, 2021

Well of COURSE she is.

That is what they do best.

Yes of course it does. — Scott Holleran (@ScottHolleran) November 12, 2021

It proves they are there to push an agenda and a narrative, not to cover the trial.

And their behavior over the course of this trial proves more than ever before how absolutely useless our corporate media have become. Fueling outrage, almost as if they are hoping for rioting to occur after the trial ends so they have something to cover again.

Why did they gasp? Were they upset about the supply-chain issue? Or was it the use of the word "Asian"? Because I live in a city known for scores of mediocre Asian restaurants, and a whole bunch of them have that word in their name. — James Meredith (@NDTwinsfan) November 12, 2021

They gasped because they’re a bunch of pearl-clutching activists.

All caught up?

Heh.

***

Related:

THERE it is! Internal emails PROVE NSBA coordinated WITH White House and DOJ before sending ‘parents are domestic terrorists’ letter

‘Piss ALL the way off!’ WaPo journo gets WAY MORE than he asks for when questioning if unvaccinated should be PROSECUTED

‘One of the dumbest f**king lawyers on the planet:’ Jeffrey Toobin’s attempt to play the race card with Rittenhouse trial produces LEGENDARY backfir

Recommended Twitchy Video