Honestly, we’d have only been surprised if this Gene Weingarten toad DIDN’T work for the Washington Post. Apparently, Mr. Weingarten is wondering if people who refuse to take a vaccine that doesn’t actually stop the spread of COVID should be PROSECUTED.

You know, sent to jail.

Over a SHOT.

Is there a point at which the "unvaccinated" need to be prosecuted? — Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) November 12, 2021

WaPo is gonna WaPo, right?

He had to know this wouldn’t go over well, like at all.

Piss off — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 12, 2021

That works.

Big Pharma sales rep desperate for the sale. Evil prick. — hurl (@TheReal_Hurl) November 12, 2021

Is there a point where we eliminate freedom of the press? I feel like we’ve passed it. — Rohvember (@roachman61) November 12, 2021

Not an unfair question at this point.

You spelled "persecuted" wrong, and you're already doing it, so shut up. — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) November 12, 2021

No. Delete this tweet and consider deleting your account. — just alan (@JustJustalan) November 12, 2021

Seems like he should leave it up for all to compare with this, stolen from another part of the thread pic.twitter.com/H18XLLt6Sw — Austrian Anarchy (@AustrianAnarchy) November 12, 2021

Happens.

Every.

Time.

You people are garbage human beings, plain and simple. These prophylactic therapeutics that don't even come close to stopping the spread that you refer to as "vaccines" are a personal matter between a patient and doctor. You are aware human rights still exist, correct? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 12, 2021

Human rights? Psh.

Just in your dreams. 🤷‍♂️

Don't have time to explain to you why your tweet is beyond silly, it has become exhausting feeling with the media the last 3 days. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 12, 2021

We love this meme.

Media is no longer essential since you have decided to protect this regime — Springsteps ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) November 12, 2021

Is there a point where enemy propagandists actively attempting to harm the American people need to be prosecuted? — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 12, 2021

Stalin would be proud.

***

