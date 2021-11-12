Bill Ackman is what they call an ‘activist investor,’ according to our handy-dandy Google search, and clearly not a right-winger in any way, shape, or form. He wrote a thread about believing Rittenhouse acted in self-defense after watching several hours of the trial …

Last night, Neri and I watched several hours of .#Kylerittenhouse direct testimony and cross examination. We came away believing that #Kyle is telling the truth and that he acted in self defense. We found him to be a civic-minded patriot with a history of — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

Gosh, the media has framed Kyle as some blood-thirsty, crazed, neo-Nazi racist who killed two Black guys … yeah, none of that is true but that hasn’t stopped our good, dear friends in the media from trying really hard to convict the guy.

helping his community as an EMT and fireman in training, in his removing hate graffiti earlier that day from a local school, and ultimately in volunteering to protect a business during the night of August 25th in Kenosha. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

Our first hand impressions of Kyle were materially different from those we had previously formed based on media reports and opinion pieces that we had consumed. I have always been frustrated to read an inaccurate press report about a subject I know well, yet somehow I continue to — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

believe other articles in the same newspaper about subjects I know less well. Media and political bias are dividing our country and destroying lives. While we have not heard the entire trial, based on our assessment of Kyle on the stand, we believe that he will be found innocent — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

by the jury. Often times, communities react negatively and even violently after a jury verdict where they are surprised by the outcome based on what they have previously read in the newspaper, seen on TV or more likely been served on social media. I encourage you — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

to watch the trial, or at a minimum his testimony and cross examination, before you form a view of his guilt or innocence. With respect to my own political bias, I am not a gun owner, nor a member of the NRA. On balance, I support stronger gun regulations and — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

removing loopholes in the sale of guns. Unfortunately it seems that society’s view of #kyle ‘s innocence depends more on one’s views about gun control rather than on what actually took place last August. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse’s life is at risk. Justice demands a fair trial. Society would benefit greatly if politics did not enter the court room and convict innocent people. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

And that’s probably why the media thought he’d been hacked.

Apparently, no blue check could possibly believe Rittenhouse is innocent.

Just got a call from the media asking if my Twitter account was hacked. That is, the reporter couldn’t conceive of the idea that I could believe that Kyle is innocent because I am not a right winger. Crazy. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

