There are a few rules on Twitter if you don’t want to be dragged like crazy by your fellow Twitter’ers.

First, do not compare anything to the Holocaust.

Just don’t.

Second, do not engage The Church of Satan when they claim they don’t believe in Satan even though they named their church after him.

Trust us.

And third, do not try and pretend your life is much more difficult than that of vets on Veteran’s Day.

Seriously.

Emma Dumain from Politico did just that and received SOOOOO much pushback she tried deleting it.

But you all know how that works out …

Speaking of crazy… pic.twitter.com/i216j5w9Rw — The rich are taxed (@UVIL1991) November 11, 2021

Yes, because reporters are truly the same as brave veterans defending our country. Or something.

As we said up there, this did not go well for her:

Yeah, you've got it tough. 🤦‍♂️ The definition of Clueless. pic.twitter.com/T3CFmVVvlK — Thomas Brandon 😁 (@THOMark77) November 11, 2021

OMG, you have to work on Veteran's Day like almost everyone else??? Sounds like you'll even have an easy day of it. Cry me a river!!! pic.twitter.com/EcONnkhqPO — Georgia patriot gal (@sharonhg0) November 11, 2021

She did try and defend herself:

AND I deleted the tweet because the willful misunderstandings and whataboutisms were not just not worth it to keep it up. For those TRULY offended, I'm sorry. For the trolls, see you next time. https://t.co/yrd4W2C2n8 — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) November 11, 2021

But yeah, that didn’t go over well either.

Thank you for your service. — Max (@MaxNordau) November 11, 2021

Disgusting human ^^^ — RAHEEM J. KASSAM (@RaheemKassam) November 11, 2021

OR you’re of the opinion that journalists are just SO important. Please. — Howard G (@Bossmustangfan) November 11, 2021

You write for your occupation. If your tweet was “misunderstood” as you say by the masses, it is probably time to find a new occupation. — Todd Erzen’s Beard 🇺🇸 (@todderzensbeard) November 11, 2021

“Journalism” is a mental disorder. — Super Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 11, 2021

Just take your lumps and acknowledge it was a stupid thing to say. — Katie (@katiehasedits) November 11, 2021

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

