There are a few rules on Twitter if you don’t want to be dragged like crazy by your fellow Twitter’ers.

First, do not compare anything to the Holocaust.

Just don’t.

Second, do not engage The Church of Satan when they claim they don’t believe in Satan even though they named their church after him.

Trust us.

And third, do not try and pretend your life is much more difficult than that of vets on Veteran’s Day.

Seriously.

Emma Dumain from Politico did just that and received SOOOOO much pushback she tried deleting it.

But you all know how that works out …

Yes, because reporters are truly the same as brave veterans defending our country. Or something.

As we said up there, this did not go well for her:

She did try and defend herself:

But yeah, that didn’t go over well either.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

***

