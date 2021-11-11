Joy Reid is gonna Joy Reid. We get it.

But pretending the two WHITE GUYS who it sounds like were attacking Kyle Rittenhouse, who were both criminals in their own right, were innocent victims and trying to invoke sympathy for a man we know from his records had sexually assaulted children is a bit much, even for her.

We suppose that ‘white supremacy’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself:

Joy Reid is memorializing a child rapist who was shot while chasing a minor pic.twitter.com/anESKpYP3M — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 11, 2021

Yikes.

And if we all need a reminder of the person she’s making out to be the victim here:

Well done, @JoyAnnReid, here's your guy. You gonna advocated for to put up a statue in his honor? You can get @KingJames to pay for it. pic.twitter.com/kNpO8ZmciF — FREEDOM 🇺🇸👊 (@F_R_3_3_D_O_M) November 11, 2021

Ouch.

Might be the only time I've seen Joy Reid eulogize a Caucasian in a positive manner. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) November 11, 2021

I hope he gets off and sues the piss out of all these talking heads. Covington case 2.0 — Jeff ™ (@_RealJeff45) November 11, 2021

She’s just going for shock viewership at this point — Lowku (@The_Lowku) November 11, 2021

That’s about all she’s got left.

Smells like desperation — LastPlaceProdigy (@tyler_aud) November 11, 2021

"We need critical race theory in this country", like what? — Nico (@NicoG87) November 11, 2021

All they have to do is say it enough times and it becomes truth to those who are supposed to be “woke.” — PatriotLady1975 (@PLady1975) November 11, 2021

That's what I've been saying too. 🤷‍♀️ — Nickel 🇺🇸 (@AkaColie) November 11, 2021

Narrative above facts — RW (@rwlawoffice) November 11, 2021

And that, ladies and gents, is the bread and butter of MSNBC.

Yup.

***

