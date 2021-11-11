Joy Reid is gonna Joy Reid. We get it.

But pretending the two WHITE GUYS who it sounds like were attacking Kyle Rittenhouse, who were both criminals in their own right, were innocent victims and trying to invoke sympathy for a man we know from his records had sexually assaulted children is a bit much, even for her.

We suppose that ‘white supremacy’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself:

Yikes.

And if we all need a reminder of the person she’s making out to be the victim here:

Ouch.

That’s about all she’s got left.

And that, ladies and gents, is the bread and butter of MSNBC.

Yup.

***

