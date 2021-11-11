Progressive bubble bursting? Wouldn’t that be amazing?!

Note, we typically do not cover ‘randos’ on Twitter because who knows if they are who they really say they are BUT in this case, we are making an exception. Sarah Beth Burwick said the quiet part out loud, and that is her progressive bubble has tainted the reality of the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

For example, she thought from the media reporting that the ‘victims’ were Black.

Take a look:

I am highly educated and reasonably perceptive, and it was only today that I learned the Kyle Rittenhouse victims were white. My progressive bubble made this seem like a very different case than it is. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) November 11, 2021

Yeah, that progressive bubble will do that.

Let me add a few points-

1. All my friends/family are progressively and I recently woke up to their hyocrisy and msm BS

2. I admit I haven’t paid much attention to the case

3. If you hear someone called a white supremacist enough times, you believe it unless… — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) November 11, 2021

And the Left knows this. If they repeat the lie enough times it becomes true.

Or at least true in their progressive bubble.

This is all they ultimately care about because it allows them to keep pushing their narrative and agenda.

you realize you need to question everything you’ve been told, which is what is keeping me very, very busy of late. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) November 11, 2021

Sounds like she’s been red-pilled.

And I should not have used the term “victims.” — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) November 11, 2021

Yup, she’s gettin’ it.

Oh my. I did not know this — Hester P. (@anon_hester) November 11, 2021

See?

I was pretty shocked to learn many of the details over the past couple weeks too. Once I watched all the video footage & learned some other details. I was like😲 I was also at the time in a progressive bubble. I've changed a lot since then and I'm grateful for that. — Billiam 🍀🌎🕊 (@pdx_cricker) November 11, 2021

There may be hope for this country yet.

***

