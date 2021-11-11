Max. Dude. THINK before you tweet.

A white guy killing two other white guys in what looks more and more like self-defense looks NOTHING like apartheid. Seriously. It’s almost as if some people just sit around trying to figure out how to out-dumb themselves on Twitter.

Hey, don’t take our word for it:

The right-wing defense of Kyle Rittenhouse is an extremely dark portent for our democracy. He's like an evil John Brown — willing to use violence to defend the racial hierarchy against the rising tide of multiracial democracy. Defending him is an endorsement of apartheid. — Max Berger (@maxberger) November 10, 2021

Defending the guy who appears to have defended himself against a child predator and another criminal is an endorsement of apartheid.

HOOBOY.

Weird flex, dolt.

The millions of Americans who support and defend Kyle Rittenhouse shows there is a mass base for violent opposition to the transition of political hegemony away from white people to a multiracial majority. Not shocking, I suppose, but deeply, deeply disturbing. — Max Berger (@maxberger) November 10, 2021

Does Max think the two guys who were attacking Kyle were Black?

Or is he really just this dense?

We suppose both could be true.

Care to share your dealer’s number? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 11, 2021

HA!

That’s a lot of words to defend pedophiles — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) November 11, 2021

White on white crime is apartheid? Evil is the media who stoke the flames of these destructive narratives. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 11, 2021

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

America is not a democracy leftist. And Rittenhouse defended himself. Why do you have so much racism and hatred in you? What happened to you people on the left? You all seem broken and miserable. America is a great country. You should try to stop hating it. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) November 11, 2021

The racial hierarchy of white guys who were chasing him with guns & skateboards & threatening to kill him. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 11, 2021

What did you expect him to do when someone was trying to kill him for no legal reason?. If you try to take my firearm out of my hands I have the legal right to use deadly force this is common law and has been the law since the birth of this Nation. — Bipedal Erectus (@campbel763) November 11, 2021

Do you even know what happened in Kenosha? Or, did all of your good little soldiers receive your marching orders to post garbage like this? — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) November 11, 2021

Again, how does a trial pitting white people against a white person equate to racism? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 11, 2021

What the hell are you even talking about? There’s literally no racial component to this case. Everyone involved is/was white.

Y’all want a race war so so badly because otherwise you’d be irrelevant — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) November 11, 2021

Without racism, so many of these blue checks would absolutely be rendered irrelevant.

Excellent point.

***

Related:

