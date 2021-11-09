Batya Ungar-Sargon brings up a fine point here since we have people on the Left NOW saying the word ‘woke’ is a slur.

Don’t make that face, we’re not the ones saying that.

Fine, they can keep the word woke as long as we can keep bashing the ideas that allow liberals to pat themselves on the backs for pretending their outrage and narrative somehow means they’re doing something to help working-class Americans of all races.

Oooh, that could work.

McWhorter rules.

Just so you know.

Eh.

Seems clunky.

Fair.

Which makes her tweet even funnier.

They created it.

And now that other people are using it to make them look stupid, it’s bad.

Yay!

Let’s hear it for social justice.

***

