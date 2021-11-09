Batya Ungar-Sargon brings up a fine point here since we have people on the Left NOW saying the word ‘woke’ is a slur.

Don’t make that face, we’re not the ones saying that.

I'm happy to cede the word woke. Just tell me what to call views like Defund the Police or open the border or SATs are white supremacy, which flatter affluent liberals at the expense of working class people of all races. I will debate these views in whatever terms are acceptable. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) November 9, 2021

Fine, they can keep the word woke as long as we can keep bashing the ideas that allow liberals to pat themselves on the backs for pretending their outrage and narrative somehow means they’re doing something to help working-class Americans of all races.

Couture Leftism? — Adaam James Levin-Areddy (@AmsterdamLost) November 9, 2021

Oooh, that could work.

Luxury beliefs, according to @robkhenderson — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) November 9, 2021

I still think "neoracist" is the most cutting while being the most accurate. — japecake (@japecake) November 9, 2021

What John McWhorter's term, "the Elect"? — Peter C. Herman (@PeterHerman4) November 9, 2021

McWhorter rules.

Just so you know.

Hammer-and-sickle-emoji-Twitter — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) November 9, 2021

Eh.

Seems clunky.

Even if they come up with a new term it will quickly become as toxic as woke or SJW because the ideas themselves are unhinged and rightly unpopular. Wasn’t there a time when woke was a description that the woke—or at least some of them—happily embraced? — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) November 9, 2021

Fair.

Which makes her tweet even funnier.

Whatever the term is changed to they will eventually take issue with that as well. They want to be seen as the moral authority not a fringe group. Manipulating language is a big part of the playbook. — beavershots (@beaver_shots) November 9, 2021

The irony is that was their word they used to explain themselves but as with many things it was used by thier ideological adversary as an epithet and now it's no longer kosher to some. — Arthur Digby Sellers (@0xyartes) November 9, 2021

They created it.

And now that other people are using it to make them look stupid, it’s bad.

Yay!

Let’s hear it for social justice.

***

