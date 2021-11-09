Alyssa Milano never learns.

She probably thought picking a fight with Ted Cruz about mandating the COVID vaccine for kids was a good idea … as usual, she thought wrong.

Hi @tedcruz! Should it be a choice to immunize against polio, diphtheria tetanus pertussis, and chicken pox? Every state mandates these. Maybe when Texas secedes & Joe Rogan is your President you’ll be the “Iron Lung State” but until then stop playing politics with saving lives. https://t.co/GzgOLw63X8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2021

Does someone want to explain to Alyssa how the COVID vaccine is different from the other vaccines she rambled off? Beyond the fact they’ve been properly vetted and tested over the years, we know they actually stop the spread of disease.

Unlike the COVID vaccine.

Not to mention kids seem to have fewer issues with the virus itself than the shot.

But we digress.

How many breakthrough cases of polio have there been this year? Stop pretending these are the same things. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 9, 2021

But if they admit they’re not the same thing then there is no real argument FOR the mandate.

I think that immunized is a good word to describe those older vaccines. The current pfizer and Moderna are more of a therapeutic. I am not against the vaccine but against mandates. — Andrew Paoni (@andrewpaoni) November 9, 2021

Ding ding ding. ^

The risk to kids from those is much greater than the risk from Covid. The data is clear to see. — Petar Soldo (@Petar_DRC) November 9, 2021

Except those vaccines had already been tested for several years, in most cases a decade, before mandates came. So, not exactly apples to apples. — CornusKousa (@KousaCornus) November 9, 2021

Cruz himself responded perfectly:

1/x@Alyssa_Milano If everyone in America stopped screaming at each other, maybe we could have rational conversations (like you & I did on guns). You’re right, many vaccines are mandatory for kids. But those have been around for decades, and we know the risks. With Covid… https://t.co/tjYCxfUIt6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 9, 2021

2/x the vaccine is new & experimental. I’m very glad we have it—developed in record time. I’ve taken the vaccine myself, as has Heidi & our parents. With kids, the cost/benefit analysis is different. The health risks to kids of Covid are relatively low & risks of side effects… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 9, 2021

This isn’t difficult.

Even Big Bird should know better.

