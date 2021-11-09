Alyssa Milano never learns.

And we at Twitchy wish to thank her for never learning because she has provided us with great fodder for the past five years and we’re fairly confident with tweets like this one our appreciation for the M-List actress will only continue to grow in the years to come.

She probably thought picking a fight with Ted Cruz about mandating the COVID vaccine for kids was a good idea … as usual, she thought wrong.

Does someone want to explain to Alyssa how the COVID vaccine is different from the other vaccines she rambled off? Beyond the fact they’ve been properly vetted and tested over the years, we know they actually stop the spread of disease.

Unlike the COVID vaccine.

Not to mention kids seem to have fewer issues with the virus itself than the shot.

But we digress.

But if they admit they’re not the same thing then there is no real argument FOR the mandate.

Ding ding ding. ^

Cruz himself responded perfectly:

This isn’t difficult.

Even Big Bird should know better.

