We’ve said it before and we’ll probably say it again.

The Lincoln Project is the absolute herpes of the pundit/PAC/think tank movement.

Itchy, burning, annoying, and they NEVER go away.

Even when they’ve been caught enabling a sexual predator and attacking one of their only female co-founders.

Case in point.

"If Ted Cruz had kids that age, the chances that they would be unvaccinated are exactly zero. Zero. So, this is another moment of just abject stupidity of a United States senator.” — @SteveSchmidtSES on @DeadlineWH pic.twitter.com/SLhW2hRzIK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 9, 2021

Ok, so we know they suck and have no real sense of right and wrong (a Black Nazi in Charlottesville, VA, really guys?), but bringing up Ted Cruz’s kids?

Be better, a-hole.

Ted Cruz dropped them.

Big time:

The pedophiles at @ProjectLincoln need to stop talking about my children. https://t.co/AJVq7dhGHG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 9, 2021

Don’t mess with Ted … but REALLY don’t mess with Ted’s kids.

They need to stop talking about anyone's children. — NotYourJewishMom🦃 (@yeshuaislord3) November 9, 2021

Ted Cruz isn't fkn around.

(unlike the pedophiles at The Lincoln Project)https://t.co/4ooKXk5xNN — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) November 9, 2021

This is exactly how you should respond to this garbage! — Yankee Jenn (@northcountryjen) November 9, 2021

This is exactly how EVERYONE should respond to their garbage.

Because that’s all they really are anymore, garbage.

There is no low they will not sink to. — Fact checker and American Patriot (@melissamiller33) November 9, 2021

True story.

***

Related:

Since mainstream media claims they NEVER take sides, here’s a bunch of them deliberately spinning Rittenhouse case BOMBSHELL

‘Don’t let PARASITES in.’ San Fran CEO Melinda Byerley tweets shockingly RACIST thread demanding Indian immigrants ‘GO HOME’ (she locked BUT we got it)

‘Says the biggest squealer of ALL!’ Jim Acosta’s attempt to use Virginia election to shame Trump over 2020 election BACKFIRES bigly