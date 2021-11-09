We’ve said it before and we’ll probably say it again.

The Lincoln Project is the absolute herpes of the pundit/PAC/think tank movement.

Itchy, burning, annoying, and they NEVER go away.

Even when they’ve been caught enabling a sexual predator and attacking one of their only female co-founders.

Case in point.

Ok, so we know they suck and have no real sense of right and wrong (a Black Nazi in Charlottesville, VA, really guys?), but bringing up Ted Cruz’s kids?

Be better, a-hole.

Ted Cruz dropped them.

Big time:

Trending

Don’t mess with Ted … but REALLY don’t mess with Ted’s kids.

This is exactly how EVERYONE should respond to their garbage.

Because that’s all they really are anymore, garbage.

True story.

***

Related:

Since mainstream media claims they NEVER take sides, here’s a bunch of them deliberately spinning Rittenhouse case BOMBSHELL

‘Don’t let PARASITES in.’ San Fran CEO Melinda Byerley tweets shockingly RACIST thread demanding Indian immigrants ‘GO HOME’ (she locked BUT we got it)

‘Says the biggest squealer of ALL!’ Jim Acosta’s attempt to use Virginia election to shame Trump over 2020 election BACKFIRES bigly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #CharlottesvillekidspedophilesRick WilsonSteve SchmidtStuart StevensTed CruzThe Lincoln ProjectYoungkin