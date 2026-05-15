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'Drag Them'! Eric Trump Intends to Sue MS NOW and Jen Psaki for These 'Blatant Lies'

Doug P. | 3:45 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

As we told you earlier, Jen Psaki, MS NOW host and former press secretary for President Autopen, found it very problematic that Donald Trump's son Eric went with him on his trip to China. Yes indeed, the ex spokesperson for Joe Biden, father of Hunter, expressed that concern with a straight face.

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Psaki made some other claims as well that caught the attention of Eric Trump:

Trump made his intentions clear after Psaki's segment, accusing her of doing the same thing she did for Biden except on MS NOW: Lying like crazy: 

Here's that full post: 

--Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this.  

--I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control. 

--I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing! I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks, @LaraLeaTrump and I went to the Great Wall of China.

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Pass the popcorn!

Psaki might just end up finding a way to walk it back a little while blaming Donald Trump.

Yes, please.

Trump also responded to Elizabeth Warren:

Warren wouldn't tell any lies, would she? (Cue massive eye roll).

Good luck with this one, MS NOW. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while lying on behalf of the Democrats. 

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