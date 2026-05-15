'Drag Them'! Eric Trump Intends to Sue MS NOW and Jen Psaki for These 'Blatant Lies'

As we told you earlier, Jen Psaki, MS NOW host and former press secretary for President Autopen, found it very problematic that Donald Trump's son Eric went with him on his trip to China. Yes indeed, the ex spokesperson for Joe Biden, father of Hunter, expressed that concern with a straight face.

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Psaki made some other claims as well that caught the attention of Eric Trump:

#BREAKING: Psaki: “Guess where Trump’s adult son @EricTrump is right now? Well, he’s with his father in China. Now, Eric Trump does NOT have a role in the U.S. government. In fact, he’s supposed to be sort of fire-walled off from ANY U.S. government activities because he took… pic.twitter.com/s7EWWXsopn — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) May 15, 2026

Trump made his intentions clear after Psaki's segment, accusing her of doing the same thing she did for Biden except on MS NOW: Lying like crazy:

I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip. To be clear:



• Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 15, 2026

Here's that full post:

--Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this. --I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control. --I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing! I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks, @LaraLeaTrump and I went to the Great Wall of China.

Pass the popcorn!

Eric Trump has an excellent case here. Jen Psaki threw out some wild accusations on national television with zero evidence or proof to back them up. This is Defamation 101.



Let's see how she addresses this tonight (will likely somehow play the victim is the guess). https://t.co/IvCeBpcKpG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 15, 2026

Psaki might just end up finding a way to walk it back a little while blaming Donald Trump.

Drag them. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 15, 2026

Yes, please.

Trump also responded to Elizabeth Warren:

.@SenWarren All of our assets are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes. To suggest that individual stocks are being bought or sold, at the discretion of any member of the Trump family, would be a lie and blatantly false. Using a… https://t.co/pGYZQAFPct — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 15, 2026

Warren wouldn't tell any lies, would she? (Cue massive eye roll).

Good luck with this one, MS NOW.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while lying on behalf of the Democrats.

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