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Elizabeth Warren FLIPS Over CNBC Host's Reminder That She's Taken Trump's Position on the FED

Doug P. | 1:07 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

By now we all know how the game is played. If Donald Trump were to say the sun rises in the east, TDS would dictate that the Democrats would have to disagree and use that as evidence the president needs to be impeached. "You know who else thought the sun rose in the east..."

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Senator Elizabeth Warren found herself in an awkward position during an interview on CNBC when the host pointed out the similarities in her and Trump's position on the FED. The look on the face of Fauxcahontas said it all. Watch: 

HAHAHAHA! 

Warren looked like she wanted to run away. 

Well isn't that awkward for Liz.

No kidding!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (yeah, we're talking about you, Dances With Identity Theft). 

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