Elizabeth Warren FLIPS Over CNBC Host's Reminder That She's Taken Trump's Position on the FED

By now we all know how the game is played. If Donald Trump were to say the sun rises in the east, TDS would dictate that the Democrats would have to disagree and use that as evidence the president needs to be impeached. "You know who else thought the sun rose in the east..."

Advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren found herself in an awkward position during an interview on CNBC when the host pointed out the similarities in her and Trump's position on the FED. The look on the face of Fauxcahontas said it all. Watch:

NEW: Senator Elizabeth Warren fumes after CNBC host Sarah Eisen compared her to President Trump.



Eisen: You yourself have been very outspoken on this show and otherwise on what the Fed should be doing... This isn’t that different than what President Trump is doing...



Warren:… pic.twitter.com/WO3HnhGqqX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2026

HAHAHAHA!

Warren looked like she wanted to run away.

@SaraEisen read the @WSJ piece:



"She [Warren] spent 2022, 2023 and 2024 sending letters to current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell complaining about rate increases and then demanding rapid cuts."https://t.co/Xhxkec9ORD — AAE (@AAC0519) April 22, 2026

Well isn't that awkward for Liz.

America needs term limits to save our nation from these wretches in the swamp. https://t.co/vE1ZB64Ygx — Bill K (@billkcyber) April 22, 2026

She really is peak Karen. https://t.co/463RpCcM2k — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) April 22, 2026

No kidding!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (yeah, we're talking about you, Dances With Identity Theft).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!