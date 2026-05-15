'Beyond Parody': Jen Psaki Finds It Very Problematic That Trump's Son Accompanied Him Overseas

The lib media, which includes MS NOW host and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, has adopted an obvious strategy: say things about Team Trump while hoping nobody remembers the previous administration or what was going on when Biden was VP.

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Today's example comes by way of something Psaki said about who accompanied President Trump to China for the summit meeting:

#BREAKING: Psaki: “Guess where Trump’s adult son @EricTrump is right now? Well, he’s with his father in China. Now, Eric Trump does NOT have a role in the U.S. government. In fact, he’s supposed to be sort of fire-walled off from ANY U.S. government activities because he took… pic.twitter.com/s7EWWXsopn — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) May 15, 2026

Is that so, Jen? That's the first time in several years we've heard that concern from a Democrat.

This is beyond parody at this point… https://t.co/S6rw8olqPc — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 15, 2026

"Beyond parody" is pretty much the nickname of MS NOW these days.

Hypocrite. You all said nothing about this and Biden was VP. pic.twitter.com/gC7oScMkqa — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) May 15, 2026

But maybe Hunter just went along to try and sell Xi one of his paintings.

But no problem when Biden brought his sister and Hunter to Ireland with him….🙄 — JLTulle (@JlTulle96438N) May 15, 2026

That was "D"ifferent.

Like when Hunter went to China with daddy Brandon Autopen to sell his $500K paintings? 😄https://t.co/pgSg0GIBkP — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) May 15, 2026

Coming from Psaki this is rich. She had zero issues with Hunter Biden being Joe's bag man — Dave (@dmf883) May 15, 2026

Hunter Biden spinners say what? https://t.co/DRSS7WWcXW — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 15, 2026

The number of people in the quote tweets and some of the replies to the above video help prove that libs have decided to just erase what happened during the Biden years as president and vice president from their memories.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it while hoping nobody remembers what happened during the Biden years.

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