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'Beyond Parody': Jen Psaki Finds It Very Problematic That Trump's Son Accompanied Him Overseas

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on May 15, 2026
meme

The lib media, which includes MS NOW host and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, has adopted an obvious strategy: say things about Team Trump while hoping nobody remembers the previous administration or what was going on when Biden was VP. 

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Today's example comes by way of something Psaki said about who accompanied President Trump to China for the summit meeting: 

Is that so, Jen? That's the first time in several years we've heard that concern from a Democrat.

"Beyond parody" is pretty much the nickname of MS NOW these days. 

But maybe Hunter just went along to try and sell Xi one of his paintings. 

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That was "D"ifferent.

The number of people in the quote tweets and some of the replies to the above video help prove that libs have decided to just erase what happened during the Biden years as president and vice president from their memories. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it while hoping nobody remembers what happened during the Biden years.

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