Yeah, we know ‘racist’ is the Left’s go-to but HOLY EFF this thread from San Francisco CEO Melinda Byerley is freakin’ racist.

You guys might think she looks familiar … and there is absolutely a reason.

We’ll get to that.

But first, check out this thread:

Silicon valley exec having a normal one, calling indian immigrants parasites. pic.twitter.com/pBEoPZOXH0 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) November 8, 2021

TOLD YOU.

Parasites?

And she wants them to ‘go home’ because they support lower taxes, smaller government, and freedom? Maybe ol’ Melinda should get her arse on an airplane and head over to India if she likes bigger government.

Can you IMAGINE if a conservative wrote something like this? Trump called members of MS-13 ‘animals’ and to this DAY they still claim he was referring to all illegal immigrants.

This type of gatekeeping works best in high-ed and a certain level of elite liberal circles. If you want entry you have to mouth liberal platitudes and burnish your credentials as a foot soldier of the cause. — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) November 8, 2021

If you’re not some crazy Leftist who believes in 5000 genders and wants big government you can’t find a job in Silicon Valley.

We’re not kidding.

And Byerley’s openness about telling immigrants who disagree with her to get out proves it.

The gatekeepers are mad because many immigrants don't enter America with guilt-laden baggage and have no interest in carrying water for a single cause. We are here to live lives of freedom and WE DON'T OWE YOU ANYTHING. — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) November 8, 2021

THIS! ^

Wow, immigrants who love limited government are dangerous? The horror, the horror! *sarc* — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 8, 2021

Imagine if a white conservative said this regarding Pramila Jayapal and her push for left-wing causes? — J.J. (@mhs5mgpqdg) November 8, 2021

I think Tucker said something similar recently and got mauled. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 8, 2021

Same nut job lady went after normal America in “flyover country” a few years back. She apparently doesn’t know how to shut her pie hole… pic.twitter.com/rk2MTTeP66 — Mr. Dill 🕙 (@TheGreenNewDill) November 8, 2021

Awwwww, and like you guys, we thought she looked familiar.

Melinda MIGHT be a teensy weensy on the bigoted side.

Just sayin’.

***

