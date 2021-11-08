How can they NOT acquit Rittenhouse after seeing this?!

Watch:

Stay until the end, where the prosecutors LITERALLY FACEPALM https://t.co/UjMpIjV744 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 8, 2021

Ho-lee CHIT.

The guy just admitted he pointed his gun at Kyle FIRST.

We’re not experts or anything but gosh, this point seems pretty damn important.

And watching the prosecutors facepalm?

Yeah.

They had to know going in that they didn't have a case. — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇨🇦 🇬🇧🇦🇺 📜 (@MarciaInTexas) November 8, 2021

But the woke masses DEMANDED IT.

Great play by play! — Sara Lapsley (@NahanniFinanci1) November 8, 2021

Seriously.

If the murder rap does not fit, you must acquit — Phil (@Phil04357170) November 8, 2021

Yup.

Wow indeed.

The fella getting cross examined basically justified his own being shot. Said he pointed the gun then got shot. — Gorillionaire (@ChristHODL) November 8, 2021

Yup.

Should be case closed! — Mark Kluck (@kluck_mark) November 8, 2021

How is this even at trial — Dangus McBringus (@DangusMcBringus) November 8, 2021

Good question.

Because this country is sick — colony (@rmed64) November 8, 2021

Better answer.

