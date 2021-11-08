How can they NOT acquit Rittenhouse after seeing this?!

Watch:

Ho-lee CHIT.

The guy just admitted he pointed his gun at Kyle FIRST.

We’re not experts or anything but gosh, this point seems pretty damn important.

And watching the prosecutors facepalm?

Yeah.

But the woke masses DEMANDED IT.

Trending

Seriously.

Yup.

Wow indeed.

Yup.

Good question.

Better answer.

***

Related:

Just when we thought Bari Weiss couldn’t trigger the woke mob ANY MORE she tweets about her new university and they lose their SH*T

Yup, that’s a THREAT: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy can’t HELP but show his authoritarian colors when it comes to the CHILDREN (watch

‘MUH COLLEGE’! Amy Siskind raging at ‘racist’ non-college-educated white women over Youngkin VA victory goes OH so very wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kyle Rittenhousetrial