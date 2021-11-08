Democrats aren’t doing well after the Youngkin victory in Virginia last week.

Ok, let’s be honest.

After the DEMOCRAT BUTT-WHOOPING in Virginia last week.

Not just Governor, but Lt. Governor, Attorney General, AND the House.

God bless those evil, racist, non-college-educated white women … EL OH EL.

Amy Siskind wants everyone to know college-educated white women were more than happy to vote for McAuliffe and his dreams of big government and little people. Hint, this did NOT work out well for Mizz Siskind:

On that CNN clip about the so-called white suburban women – the narrative is complete bullsh%! College educated white woman voted for McAuliffe by a bigger margin than Biden. Non-college white women gave it to Youngkin- and the reason is simple: racism- they don't want progress. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 7, 2021

Amy is right about one thing.

It’s simple.

But it’s not about racism or progress.

It’s about what the Virginia Department of Education was doing to children to pander to the Virginia Teacher’s Association … but yeah, she’s on a roll, and who are we to interrupt someone when they’re making a giant a*s of themselves for our entertainment?

I join others in being dismayed and disgusted by these women. I don't know how to reach non-college educated white women. The women I can connect with and influence are college educated white women. I am open to suggestions of ways of doing so ahead of 2022. Bring it! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 7, 2021

Yikes.

She only wants to engage with women she can influence.

Well, guess we can say we are dismayed and disgusted by Amy and her inability to engage with women who may disagree with her.

Goes both ways, honey.

College educated women voting for McAuliffe prove that a college degree doesn’t eliminate ignorance. PROTIP: those who voted AGAINST a black woman for Lt. Gov. are the racists. Dems have always been racists. It’s inherent to the party. — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) November 8, 2021

And c’mon, let’s be honest about WHY Terry took this demographic. The only group who really wanted McAwful was the teacher’s association, and gosh golly gee, teachers have degrees. This wasn’t some group of college-educated women across the spectrum voting for the guy promising to make the lives of the unvaccinated ‘difficult.’

Yes, because they can’t afford private schools they’re racist. You people are terrible at this…https://t.co/vDqo1s1ZvQ — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) November 8, 2021

They really are.

Keep telling yourself that you're better "than" because you have a college degree. Keep telling them they are racist, that they're nazis, and anti this and phobic that. Keep complaining you can't reach them with each loss, all the while it is you that needs to be reached…Thanks — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 8, 2021

The only people still falling for your incessant bleating of "racism" are the dwindling crowd that remain in the Left's echo chamber. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 8, 2021

Calling everyone you don't like a "racist" shows people you are a liar & a slanderer. Ruins your credibility, hun… It would be smarter to just ask them why they voted for Younkin than making up lies about them. Put down your little race card. pic.twitter.com/2SFPCpIc7X — 🇺🇸Dana🇺🇸 (@LisannaBoo) November 8, 2021

You are so arrogant and so wrong. But usually those things seem to go together. — NotYourJewishMom🦃 (@yeshuaislord3) November 8, 2021

Why is it we never hear liberals & media disparaging non-college minorities, but only whites? Are minorities held to a lower standard under soft racism? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) November 8, 2021

The absolute lack of self awareness here is incredible — Wide Right (@W1de_Right) November 8, 2021

You seem to think lacking college is a character flaw. It's not. — Huckleberry (@SpartanGrp) November 8, 2021

Wow, you really missed the point, very inciteful! — Jim (@jimkaldem) November 8, 2021

It's very difficult for libs to come to terms with what happened in VA–hence the turn to hot takes like this one. "Intellectuals" like Suskind would rather appear stupid than admit the truth–that most people are fed up with the policies that McAuliffe and @TheDemocrats offer. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) November 8, 2021

They would rather claim racism than accept their entire agenda is being rejected.

And they’re terrified about the midterms.

For good reason.

***

