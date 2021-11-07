Damn, we love Florida.

ALMOST as much as we love Virginia.

FINE, this editor is a teensy bit biased but still.

We can finally start hanging in there with DeSantis instead of watching an old man who wore blackface and who is comfortable allowing a baby who has survived a botched abortion slowly die destroy our state bit-by-bit.

Sounds like Democrats are already giving up on trying to win the governor’s race in Florida next year:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So sad.

Why spend a bunch of money only to have their butts kicked?

Makes sense to us.

Power to the people, indeed.

