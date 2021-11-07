Damn, we love Florida.

ALMOST as much as we love Virginia.

FINE, this editor is a teensy bit biased but still.

We can finally start hanging in there with DeSantis instead of watching an old man who wore blackface and who is comfortable allowing a baby who has survived a botched abortion slowly die destroy our state bit-by-bit.

Sounds like Democrats are already giving up on trying to win the governor’s race in Florida next year:

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) is not planning to contribute any significant financial help to party candidates looking to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis next year, Politico is reporting. https://t.co/Uap0nPIIHK — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 7, 2021

They’re already giving up 😂 pic.twitter.com/mk4eJ9XVS4 — DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) November 7, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So sad.

They’re done… FL is sealed. @GovRonDeSantis is King 👑 — JJ (@JayJasti) November 7, 2021

Lol cause they know they would lose massively? — Trex (@TheTrex48) November 7, 2021

Why spend a bunch of money only to have their butts kicked?

Makes sense to us.

The more Florida acts like it’s own country, the better future elections look. FL and TX got it right! — Josh Baker (@JoshMortgagesFL) November 7, 2021

Haha! They know they can't do it! Power to the people! — Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) November 7, 2021

Power to the people, indeed.

***

Related:

SHABOOYA! Mary Katharine Ham OWNS troll accusing her of trying to kill kids and teachers with open schools — doesn’t even break a SWEAT

DELIBERATELY lied’: Glenn Greenwald SCORCHES ‘largest, most influential liberal media outlets’ in straight-up fire thread on #RussiaGate

Let’s Go ANA! Ana Navarro trying to play dumb about why the Right uses ‘silly phrase’ #LetsGoBrandon does NOT go well, like at all