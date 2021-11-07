Glenn Greenwald has been laying waste to the media and Leftist pundits as we find out more and more about the Russian collusion hoax they pushed on America for over four years. And who could blame him? No matter what we discover, the media will suffer zero consequences for the role they played …

Good morning. I'd like to make 3 points: 1) The vast majority of disinformation, propaganda and lies that flooded the country over the last 5 years did not come from MAGA boomers on Facebook or 4Chan teenagers but the largest and most influential liberal corporate media outlets. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

It wasn’t 4Chan or Q or MAGA Boomers … it was the media.

2) These are not cases where media outlets erred. They deliberately lied. The way to know that is they refuse to acknowledge evidence proving they lied. Remember they just *ignored* @SchreckReports' book proving the Biden emails were real. Now this:https://t.co/YZNZPo8FOg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

Remember when Mueller was going to DESTROY TRUMP?

Or when Adam Schitt-head claimed he had proof that would absolutely end his presidency?

These weren’t errors.

3) By far the best and most accurate reporting on all matters relating to Russiagate came not from the liberal corporate outlets that want to censor the internet in the name of disinformation or which shower themselves with Pulitzers for lies, but from the right-wing press. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

The reporters who know most about Russiagate and did distinguished facts from lies — @ChuckRossDC, @MZHemingway, @JerryDunleavy, along with a few young journalists who risked their careers in left-wing media: @aaronjmate & @mtracey — are the ones you've been told to ignore. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

All smart people who have been vilified for reporting the TRUTH.

A few people objected to my statement yesterday that hatred of them is just. Think about this: they spent weeks before the 2020 election spreading the CIA lie that the Biden emails were "Russian disinformation," but when a POLITICO reporter disproved that, they ignored his book. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

Anything that could have hurt Biden was, ‘Russian disinformation.’

Even his loser son’s laptop somehow became a Russian conspiracy.

These are the world's most pompous, smug, self-righteous people. They never stop telling they're the guardians of democracy and truth. But then when they get *caught lying* — when irrefutable evidence emerges debunking their lies — they ignore it. How is that not contemptible? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

I've been a vocal critic of liberal corporate media since I began writing 15 years ago – it's why I started – and especially so the last 5 years. But that escalated when they just *ignored* @SchreckReports' book proving they lied about the Biden emails.https://t.co/fdcqV0jesy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

We all know exactly which outlets and media personalities spent the weeks before the 2020 election spreading the CIA's lie: the Biden emails were "Russian disinformation." They know who they are. How do they sleep knowing they lied about this, then ignoring this book proving it?? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

They sleep because their actions garnered the results they wanted.

And to Hell with the rest of the country.

And now that the real facts about the bullshit Russiagate fraud are finally emerging — the people who concocted it are getting arrested and the media propagandists they used are exposed — this is the only acknowledgment and self-critique we're going to get. Just: "whoops": pic.twitter.com/ya51wpc0Ej — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

One key point I omitted: no discussion of the Russiagate fraud and the media's role is complete without highlighting their key partners in all of this: the security state services (CIA/FBI/NSA/DOJ). The most under-discussed media story of this decade is how they all but merged. pic.twitter.com/3Sxg5dizb2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

See here for a graphic illustration: the most popular liberal media figure and her literal colleague, the ex-CIA Director, somehow employed by a major "news" outlet without shame, muse on whether Trump is guilty of "treason" because he serves Russia: pic.twitter.com/rlJLJUgZUQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2021

Brennan.

What a boil on the butt of humanity that guy is.

