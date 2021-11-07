Oh, Marc. Honey, no.

The greatest threat to our country is grifters and evil men who think it’s smart to create dossiers to try and disenfranchise voters and suppress the vote. You know, like that whole Russia hoax we’re learning more and more about.

Seems Mr. Elias isn’t taking the loss in Virginia very well:

The greatest threat to our country remains Republican efforts to undermine voting rights and subvert election results. We are one, maybe two, elections away from a constitutional crisis. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 6, 2021

Not a constitutional crisis!!!

OH NOEZ!

Guess how this went over … heh.

Given recent Durham revelations, it's fair to say that Marc Elias' actions in creating the Steele dossier did enormous damage to confidence in our democratic system. Precedent represents a great threat to the country. https://t.co/4cv9aOr4Td — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 6, 2021

Byron York reminds us a lot of Brit Hume; when either of them finally drops someone they REALLY drop someone.

And it’s always sort of deadpan.

Perfection.

But wait, there’s more!

Insuring that only legally eligible voters cast a ballot is 'subverting election results' only to those who make a practice of subverting election results.https://t.co/sElUBXjRbK — DawnOf1984 (@dawn_of1984) November 7, 2021

Republicans want people to be legal, alive, prove they are who they say they are, and only vote once.

Monsters.

Tell me you're a grifter without telling me you're a grifter. Looks like Mr. Legal Eagle is auditioning for a spot on the Lincoln Project or on Bill Kristol's latest grift.@ian_mckelvey @ThatAmish1 https://t.co/J7758mr7LD — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) November 7, 2021

When they try to steal Virginia's election but we stop them… https://t.co/ZmnCkNEURQ — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 7, 2021

Yup.

If you’re accepting foreign money to fight against voter ID and secure American elections, nobody should take your phony concerns about “threats to our country” seriously. https://t.co/cT0qwTGS3W — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 7, 2021

Ouch-ville.

Population Marc.

The guy who Rigged one election (2020) & tried to steal another (2016 – Russia hoax) is projecting again. https://t.co/Axp0j240Va — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) November 7, 2021

Meep.

A reminder @marceelias & his law firm created the Russia Collusion hoax to subvert the results of the 2016 election & a federal investigation is presently indicting his colleagues who also worked on that project one by one. He spins this bogus web to distract fools from his fate. https://t.co/qhSUbbEFgN — Cancer Slayer (@MichaelRCaputo) November 7, 2021

We’ll just sit back and let everyone else rip ol’ Marc up.

That’s rich coming from one of the biggest election hoax perpetrators in world history. https://t.co/INxxrcfwPD — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 6, 2021

And fin.

***

