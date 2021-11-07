‘Not even WATCHABLE’: SNL tries for even LOWER ratings with angry skits trashing Virginia voters and ‘clowning’ abortion (watch)

Posted at 9:20 am on November 07, 2021 by Sam Janney

Remember when SNL was funny? Yeah … it’s been a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all the material Joe Biden literally HANDED THEM this week (breaking wind in front of Camila? REALLY), they chose to get political instead of entertaining or funny. Granted, the few viewers they have left are all raging Leftists anyway so this likely made the dozens of them happy to see, but it’s almost as if the show wants to fail at this point.

Note, this editor couldn’t make it through this skit, not because it’s offensive (it is but eh), but because it’s just angry and cringe-inducing.

Watch (or don’t):

Another note, we almost didn’t even bother writing about this because we figure this is what Cecily wanted. But we decided we’re not writing about it because we’re outraged (which is what she was going for), but because it’s just so mockable. And desperate.

ADVERTISEMENT

And angry.

Not funny.

Preeeeeeeeetty much.

And their ratings show it.

That’s the thing. She’s not funny in this skit. It’s just another lecture from the Left about how evil people are for not wanting babies aborted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not so sure about another five years.

It is starting to feel like the show is on its last legs.

Guess we weren’t the only ones who couldn’t make it through the skit.

ADVERTISEMENT

And speaking of skits we couldn’t get through …

Again. Biden literally crapped his pants in Italy BUT TRUMP. Oh, and tell us you’re pissed about Glenn Youngkin cleaning Terry McAuliffe’s clock without really telling us.

Big babies.

***

Related:

WOW: Randi Weingarten’s leaked private message a PLETHORA of whining and blaming local NEA chapters for closing schools (screenshot)

Tools claiming Glenn Youngkin won VA because Americans ‘love white supremacy’ should look at this thread of his non-white voter data (then STFU)

‘PATHETIC lie!’ Kamala Harris pisses BOTH the Left and the Right off with tweet claiming Biden admin has made REAL PROGRESS


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Entertainment

NYT opinion contributor wonders aloud if facing the music on classic rock could help ‘bring about a world that is more inclusive and more just’

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Alyssa Milano reveals that giving birth ‘was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted’

ad placeholder
Entertainment

CIVILITY NOW! Cher compares the GOP to Nazi Germany in an all-caps, emoji-filled rant

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Actor Bradley Whitford says the GOP’s ‘complete and utter bullsh*t about [CRT]’ stems from ‘the fact that they lost the Civil f*cking War’

ad placeholder
Sports

REPORT: ‘Immunized’ but unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

ad placeholder
Entertainment

AWKWARD! MLB commissioner who moved All-Star Game out of Atlanta congratulates Braves for winning World Series

ad placeholder
Entertainment

George Takei will ‘be damned if [he’ll] let some fool at a school board meeting’ raise a stink over teaching kids about Japanese American internment

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Concerned standup comic Tim Dillon has obtained the ‘FULL LEAKED AUDIO’ from the Southwest pilot and it’s worse than anyone realized [video]

ad placeholder
Entertainment

REKT! LMAO! Elon Musk FLATTENS the UN with one very simple and generous offer to help solve world hunger and ROFL

ad placeholder
Entertainment

PHOTO: Steve Buscemi greets trick-or-treaters dressed as a meme of himself

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix special literally segues from NFL training camp to a slave auction

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Rose McGowan has a 4-word review of Alyssa Milano’s book (or at least part of it)

ad placeholder
Media

USA Today MLB columnist has stood against racism for years, which is why he can no longer refer to Atlanta’s team by ‘offensive’ name he literally used a few days ago

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema seem to be having a great time together and that’s making libs pretty angry [gifs, photo]

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Dana Loesch and Nick Searcy slam the ‘PR effort’ to absolve Alec Baldwin of responsibility for shooting Halyna Hutchins