‘Not even WATCHABLE’: SNL tries for even LOWER ratings with angry skits trashing Virginia voters and ‘clowning’ abortion (watch)

Remember when SNL was funny? Yeah … it’s been a while.

With all the material Joe Biden literally HANDED THEM this week (breaking wind in front of Camila? REALLY), they chose to get political instead of entertaining or funny. Granted, the few viewers they have left are all raging Leftists anyway so this likely made the dozens of them happy to see, but it’s almost as if the show wants to fail at this point.

Note, this editor couldn’t make it through this skit, not because it’s offensive (it is but eh), but because it’s just angry and cringe-inducing.

Watch (or don’t):

Goober the Clown

(who had an abortion when she was 23) pic.twitter.com/1rFv6UrPGu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

Another note, we almost didn’t even bother writing about this because we figure this is what Cecily wanted. But we decided we’re not writing about it because we’re outraged (which is what she was going for), but because it’s just so mockable. And desperate.

And angry.

Not funny.

Maybe be responsible sexually, and funny professionally. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sDDdQI3qkY — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 7, 2021

So, you’ve just given up on being a comedy show then, have ya? pic.twitter.com/7wYrYzO8TD — DoNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) November 7, 2021

Preeeeeeeeetty much.

And their ratings show it.

This isn't uncomfortable because of the subject matter, it's just really poorly done. You keep waiting for it to be comedy instead of yet another boring political take for the rabid left but it never gets even remotely close to comedy. That's the most laughable thing about it. — Mike Kappel (@CCMbuilds) November 7, 2021

That’s the thing. She’s not funny in this skit. It’s just another lecture from the Left about how evil people are for not wanting babies aborted.

SNL… women and their reproductive choices are a joke. Only the left would think being mocked is great like this. https://t.co/2yuACUuXtA — LöDûv ⚾️🔫🌺🍀🏥 (@BonaFideLoDuv) November 7, 2021

The ratings could be the worst they've ever had but this will guarantee a reward of another five seasons for SNL. That's how the "entertainment" industry works. https://t.co/Bf5yePErpt — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 7, 2021

Not so sure about another five years.

It is starting to feel like the show is on its last legs.

Think of all the bits that didn’t make it so they could air this one. Holy f*ck this show is not even watchable. https://t.co/fj4h3mC0Ho — PodiatristRonaRonThunberg (@PodiatristRon) November 7, 2021

Guess we weren’t the only ones who couldn’t make it through the skit.

And speaking of skits we couldn’t get through …

Donald Trump joins Justice with Judge Jeanine. pic.twitter.com/SLtCBXx877 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

Again. Biden literally crapped his pants in Italy BUT TRUMP. Oh, and tell us you’re pissed about Glenn Youngkin cleaning Terry McAuliffe’s clock without really telling us.

Big babies.

***

