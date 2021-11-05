Either Kamala Harris doesn’t really understand how these things work OR she thinks Americans are too stupid to understand how these things work.

People going back to the jobs they had before is not really ‘adding jobs,’ Kammy.

And the unemployment rate dropping because you all finally cut them off from the benefits you were paying them to stay unemployed doesn’t really count either.

But sure, that’s progress.

Our nation is getting back to work. In October, we added more than 531,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%—the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s progress. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 5, 2021

At least we can’t hear the creepy giggle and cackle with her tweets, right?

Jobs: October 2020 (Trump) : 638,000

Jobs: October 2021 (Biden) : 531,000 — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 5, 2021

Oops.

But PROGRESS.

Broken Window Fallacy. Breaking the window and replacing it with a new window is not a net gain, nor is it growth. This is stagnation via destruction and replacement. You could have had 2 windows. — Doku HL SD (@Doku_HL_SD) November 5, 2021

Instead, you have the same window.

Whoa. We get it.

Reopening previously existing jobs creates nothing.

And we’re still at 500,000 fewer overall jobs since before the lockdowns. — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) November 5, 2021

Wow.

Government at work, ladies and gents.

You didn't add jack. Government can only get out of the way and let business do what it does – generate revenue and hire employees. The economy was largely shut down due to the pandemic when you and President Magoo took over. It's a barefaced lie to claim credit for this. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) November 5, 2021

President Magoo.

Almost as good as Brandon.

Almost.

With a labor participation rate of 61%, it's pathetic. — Stealth Warthog (@StealthWarthog) November 5, 2021

Wow.

That is pathetic.

Well ya finally cut off the 2 years of unemployment, it isn't really a big surprise, but about that participation rate😏 https://t.co/EFU9njwSoy — Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) November 5, 2021

Are these new jobs or people just going back to work 🤔 https://t.co/G6OgX2G2ud — ed (@ed_gab1) November 5, 2021

The top 11 states with the lowest unemployment rates are all run by Republican governors The top 8 states with the highest unemployment rates are all run by Democrat governors https://t.co/Lq8yXxTYvC — 🇺🇸 Keith E. Roberts 🇺🇸 (@BIGHAAS15) November 5, 2021

Seriously womp womp womp.

Wow, people just really don’t like Kamala Harris. LOL

