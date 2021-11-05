Does it get any more corrupt than Hillary Clinton?

Ok, so Brandon might be up there too BUT what we’re learning about the Steele Dossier and the Clinton campaign is pretty damn damning and corrupt AF.

And our pals in the media of course did their part to help spread the whole mess.

Glenn Greenwald DROPPED them all:

The most important source for Christopher Steele and his Dossier fraud — not one of his sources, but *the* most important — was just indicated for lying to the FBI. What we are seeing, again, is that the real crimes were in the origins of Russiagate, spread mindlessly by media. https://t.co/9rLt9WjpmV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 5, 2021

Spread mindlessly by media.

They do a lot of things mindlessly though, so this is no surprise.

This latest indictment of Steele's main source is finally provoking some self-examination and self-critique from key media outlets behind the Russiagate fraud, including this tentative but still significant concession from the @washingtonpost:https://t.co/wpAzbnOtgq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 5, 2021

Pretty awful.

NYT & WashPost showered themselves with Pulitzers for their monomaniacal obsession with Russiagate. Even after Mueller admitted he could find no evidence to establish the conspiracy and indicted *nobody* for it, they persisted. We'll see what they do now:https://t.co/CLYp0rgZM6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 5, 2021

They’ll try and pretend they never really thought the dossier was real and they questioned it from the get-go and ignore the very real part they played in wasting four years of our time babbling about Russia and Trump to appease a bunch of whiny Lefties who couldn’t accept their evil cankles-candidate didn’t win.

For anyone now trying to claim that the now-fully-obliterated-and-exposed Steele Dossier fraud was not centrally featured as a key part of Russiagate by corporate media, see this thread, complete with links and citations that prove otherwise:https://t.co/W2glcWTaAE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 5, 2021

In some cases, not so 'mindlessly.' — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2021

Fair point.

For some, it was pretty freakin’ deliberate.

Looking at you, Washington Post.

Looking at you, CNN.

Looking at you, MSNBC, especially MADDOW.

Wondering how Maddow still has a job, she worked that thing for like four years like she was a coffee slinger at Starbucks. — …………………………………….. (@mytittertatter) November 5, 2021

Because supposedly she’s just entertainment anyway.

A judge said so.

***

