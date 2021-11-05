Eric Swalwell needs an intervention. Seriously.

We get what he was trying to do here but did he really need to use his toilet as the backdrop? C’mon man.

The guy known for farting on national television should stay far far far FAR away from toilets in his pictures.

Just sayin’.

This is every woman’s daily reality after coming home from having a baby. Now tell me why we can’t have #PaidLeaveForAll pic.twitter.com/XQF2rw0bc8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 4, 2021

*sigh*

We’re grateful to Eric for his continued contributions to making Twitchy the site it is but wow.

This was bad.

So there wasn't time to mop the floor on leave? — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) November 5, 2021

You should thank whatever deity you pray to for living in a safe district. — Cranky "Lacto-Intolerant Intolerant" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) November 5, 2021

After what we saw happen in Virginia, there is no such thing as a safe district.

Fang Fang banger farter hopefully keeping flatus in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/mm9fkJLyG1 — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 5, 2021

See? We tried to warn him.

This is also Congressman Honeypot’s bathroom after a day of sharting. Why aren’t you in prison again? — DoNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) November 5, 2021

I'm perfectly happy to let the female lawmakers regale us with postpartum takes. Whatever happened to "No uterus, no comment"??? Stay out of it. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) November 5, 2021

Because there's no constitutional authority to force employers to pay for people who aren't actually working. https://t.co/iHYoqfaIsT — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 5, 2021

And that’s the reality of it.

Uh. No, that's not every woman's "daily reality after coming home from having a baby." https://t.co/bBj5ZBVRdd — Evil Red Kid (@_SourKidz_) November 5, 2021

Especially when the hubby is out shagging spies. https://t.co/v0LVibXDg7 — Davar Echad (@DavarEchad) November 5, 2021

Yeah.

This didn’t go over the way Eric thought it would.

Better luck next time, Fang-Banger.

***

Related:

OBLITERATED! Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s attempt to prove Democrats are the true part of parents does NOT go well for her, like at all

REKT! Drew Holden takes The Lincoln Project, Dems, Lefties, and media to the SHED for VA white supremacist hoax in BRUTAL thread

Oh NO she didn’t! LOL! Winsome Sears dumps a TEENSY bit more salt in The Lincoln Project’s open wound and it’s GLORIOUS