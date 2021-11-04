Good gravy, do we love this woman OR WHAT?!

Winsome Sears is everything the Left wishes Stacey Abrams was (yes, we borrowed that very smart line from RedSteeze, who nailed it). She is the epitome of the American Dream, coming to America in the middle of the Civil Rights movement in the 60s, joining the Marines … now the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia.

EVER.

Oh, and did you all hear about the fruit basket Glenn Youngkin sent to his friends at The Lincoln Project?

Winsome was just being a considerate person and checking on them …

Hey @ProjectLincoln, did you enjoy the fruit basket? (asking for a friend 🙃) — Team Winsome Sears (@WinWithWinsome) November 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is going to be a lot more fun than usual.

Rick's head will explode by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/uW6Nd8HxU5 — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) November 4, 2021

The next four years are going to be (chef's kids) magnificent! pic.twitter.com/OYF4W2WcSS — 🔥 Todd Ridiculous (@RebelliousTodd) November 4, 2021

LOVE THIS! 🔥🔥🔥 — Jacob D. LeBlanc, Ed. D. (@JacobLeB66) November 4, 2021

We love you !!!!! @WinWithWinsome — alfafa Lion (@nodomain21) November 4, 2021

We really do.

***

