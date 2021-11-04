We’re wondering if AOC has ever actually even taken an ECON class after reading this.

Sandy thought she would try and explain to anyone on Twitter who is concerned about inflation why inflation is happening.

Don’t laugh.

Not yet.

If you are worried about inflation, it’s important to understand why it’s happening: supply chain, labor, and healthcare complications. We can address these issues by investing in infrastructure, wages, healthcare &benefits. AKA signing BBB/BIF into law as absolute, bare minimum — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2021

So her plan is to sign a law that will make inflation worse.

Seems legit.

Conservatives argue against raising wages by claiming it’ll raise prices. But that isn’t reliably supported w historic data. However, what we’re seeing now is perhaps an ex. of prices rising when wages/benefits are *too low*- not enough workers, hurts supply chain, prices hike. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2021

She really wants people to believe companies won’t pass those increased expenses on to the customer.

Adorable.

When people drop out of the workforce, it’s a pretty complicated & expensive endeavor to get them back. The reason is bc unlike physical supply chain issues where problems are a bit more straightforward (not saying easy, but more clear), labor supply issues can be more complex. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2021

When the government shuts down businesses putting tens of millions of Americans out of work and then continues to pay them not to work it’s pretty complicated and expensive.

Fixed it for her.

You can see this in the issue of wages. You will sometimes hear stories of a place claiming to have raised wages but still having trouble keeping people. Well, when a pandemic devastated intergenerational families of workers and there’s no childcare, people can’t go back to work — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2021

The pandemic didn’t do that, Sandy.

The government did.

I haven’t seen data yet if those anecdotes are indicative of a larger trend (& if so, how large), but the point still stands. Like many working class Latino families,my grandma lived with us growing up and cared for me as my parents worked. Until she moved in, my mom stayed home — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2021

She has no data but the point stands.

Because she doesn’t care if he’s factually correct as long as she’s emotionally right.

Or something.

My family is one of essential workers: school bus drivers, postal workers, cleaners, etc When childcare wasn’t available, my family couldn’t work – they stayed home. When childcare isn’t universally available, it impacts the labor market. It can become a supply chain issue! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2021

Uh huh.

For people saying this is too out there, read this WSJ coverage. Women, low income workers, people of color are disproportionately represented in those not re-entering the labor force. There are reasons for that!https://t.co/JWz4FWvdnG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2021

No one is saying it’s ‘too far out there.’

We just know it won’t really solve anything and will cost a fortune.

Not to mention we also know Sandy gets a bunch of money for her green initiative crap if this disastrous bill passes.

But we digress.

Y'ever taken an economics class? — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) November 4, 2021

HA!

Until you come up with a solution they isn’t giving the government more power and raising my taxes, I’m not interested. — Kate (@kateinva) November 4, 2021

'Inflation' is caused by one thing: government increasing the money supply. If you keep increasing the debt, printing more money, & debasing the currency, you steal the value from working family's savings accounts & pensions. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) November 4, 2021

This. ^

It’s happening because YOU want to spend $5.5 trillion on insanity. That’s why @DesiJCuellar is about to take your seat. You should be the bartender for his victory party, but I heard you can’t even mix drinks all like that. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) November 4, 2021

You cannot spend your way out of inflation, this is grossly naive — Quantified Jest (@QuantifiedJest) November 4, 2021

not if no one is working/paying taxes. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) November 4, 2021

You created these issues, you nitwit. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) November 4, 2021

And there it is.

***

