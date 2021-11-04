Yup, the CDC is a sucky, politically charged organization now. That’s it.
Techno Fog filed an FOIA to find out the real reason the CDC changed the definition of ‘vaccine’ … and the truth is pretty damn close to what those crazy ‘conspiracy theorists’ claimed it was.
Why did the CDC change the definition of "Vaccine"?
We obtained CDC emails via FOIA for the answer.
CDC emails:
Our vaccine definition is "problematic and people are using it to claim the COVID-19 vaccine is not a vaccine based on our own definition"https://t.co/gCW7Flv2xA
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 2, 2021
Problematic.
Of course.
From Techno Fog:
CDC emails we obtained via the Freedom of Information Act reveal CDC worries with how the performance of the COVID-19 vaccines didn’t match the CDC’s own definition of “vaccine”/“vaccination”. The CDC’s Ministry of Truth went hard at work in the face of legitimate public questions on this issue.
In one August 2021 e-mail, a CDC employee cited to complaints that “Right-wing covid-19 deniers are using your ‘vaccine’ definition to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines…”
After taking some suggestions, the CDC’s Lead Health Communication Specialist went up the food chain to propose changes to the definitions: “I need to update this page Immunization Basics | CDC since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.”
Screenshots of the actual emails are on Techno Fog’s substack.
Does that mean that vitamin D is now technically a vaccine?
"A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases."
That should qualify. I'm all in favour of vitamin D status reports for all.
— Wolfgang Haak (@WolfgangHaak) November 3, 2021
because they intended on deceiving the public, you dont have to change the definitions of words if you are factually correct
— moshe shekelberg (@mosheshekelber2) November 2, 2021
If the truth hurts your agenda, just change the definition. True science doesn’t operate that way.
— Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) November 4, 2021
The vaccines don’t meet our standards… so lets change our standards 🙄
— Karn Hall (@KarnHall) November 2, 2021
It is the same as NIH changed the definition of GOF. There is something to hide. https://t.co/IlY0jD5GtR
— Albert Yu (@Toronto_Show) November 2, 2021
That was convenient as well.
They really know how to inspire confidence.
— GSB Images🇺🇸 (@GSBImagesMBusch) November 2, 2021
By doing the exact opposite.
Yup.
***
