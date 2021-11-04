Tulsi Gabbard may be the only truly honest Democrat out there speaking about why Terry McAuliffe REALLY lost.

And it ain’t white supremacy, sorry Jemele Hill.

It was absolutely about the parents and his deliberate attempt at continuing the divisive, tired, racist narrative his party has been pushing for decades now.

Tulsi is right, and the truth hurts.

And makes the Left really cranky:

Really?

Trending

Terry is at home too, but we digress.

That’s literally not what Youngkin ran on but whatever makes this person feels better.

#VirginiaRunsOnYoungkin

Holy crap.

If only they were even just half as wrong as they are about most everything.

Tell us you haven’t been paying a bit of attention to the election in Virginia without telling us you haven’t been paying attention to the election in Virginia.

She thinks for herself.

We know, that’s shocking to the Left.

Because ultimately …

***

Related:

OMG, she’s just LOST IT: Rachel Maddow’s attempt to spin now super RED Virginia as NO BIG DEAL is painfully hilarious (watch)

AHOY, A-HOLE! Bill Kristol DESPERATELY tries saving face after his ENDORSED candidate in Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, tanks

And it AIN’T white supremacy! EPIC thread explains point-by-point HOW Youngkin won and WHY ‘the elite’ are starting to LOSE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Terry McAuliffeTulsi GabbardVirginia