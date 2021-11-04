Tulsi Gabbard may be the only truly honest Democrat out there speaking about why Terry McAuliffe REALLY lost.

And it ain’t white supremacy, sorry Jemele Hill.

It was absolutely about the parents and his deliberate attempt at continuing the divisive, tired, racist narrative his party has been pushing for decades now.

McAuliffe’s loss is a victory for all Americans. Why? Because it was a resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This benefits us all. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 3, 2021

Tulsi is right, and the truth hurts.

And makes the Left really cranky:

The election results show a huge divide on race! Youngkin did poorly attracting non-white voters! — Zandy (@zandy7) November 3, 2021

Really?

Our next Lieutenant Governor may have a difference of opinion there. pic.twitter.com/rozSXn34jy — TJWFW (@icouldbeahacker) November 4, 2021

And this is why you are at home and not in Congress. — PoliSciLeo (@PoliSciLeo) November 4, 2021

Terry is at home too, but we digress.

His opponent literally ran on banning a fictional school program about race… but hey you keep doing you — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) November 4, 2021

That’s literally not what Youngkin ran on but whatever makes this person feels better.

#VirginiaRunsOnYoungkin

Namaste 😢 I once thought that … you were part of the hope for a better future … oh well. “‘Twas ever thus…” — mebrunson (@mebrunson) November 4, 2021

Virginia doesn’t teach CRT. Also, it’s ok to learn about Jim Crow, Redlining, Rosa Parks, etc. White people were scared… and voted on fear. Education professionals should set the curriculum, not dedicated Fox News watchers. — Danny D (@BuffaloDan01) November 4, 2021

Holy crap.

If only they were even just half as wrong as they are about most everything.

Stripping of parental rights? Like what? — Bryan (@Larrylawww) November 3, 2021

Tell us you haven’t been paying a bit of attention to the election in Virginia without telling us you haven’t been paying attention to the election in Virginia.

What happened to you. — SKOL Buckeyes (@mornet_john) November 3, 2021

She thinks for herself.

We know, that’s shocking to the Left.

Because ultimately …

***

