You know the drill by now, Twitchy reader.

We find an awesome thread that doesn’t need much intro from us and let them do all the work …

Heh.

Actually, joking aside, this thread is pretty damn awesome, going into detail about how Glenn Youngkin WON IN VIRGINIA. The state they said was blue. The state they said wouldn’t flip. The state where Obama, both Bidens, Kamala Harris, Pharrell, Stacey Abrams, and Dave Matthews stumped for McAuliffe.

Youngkin did it.

And it isn’t because America loves white supremacy. Sorry, not sorry, Jemele Hill.

Take a look, you’ll thank us.

Lots of post mortem analysis after Youngkin's win last night. Most of it is correct, but incomplete.

I think *I* have the complete story, which is:

"Youngkin fought for the best interests of the middle class."

It sounds simple, but it isn't.

Let me explain. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

This doesn't repudiate Trump. Candidates don't need to run from Trump. If anything, this just confirms that Trump's instincts were correct:

You have to figure out what the Middle Class actually wants, you have to figure out how Dems are attacking it, and then fight back. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

It confirms you don't need Trump.

It also confirms you have to do what Trump did. Trump stayed viable for one reason only:

He recognized that the middle class wanted and needed to stop illegal immigration.

He was the ONLY one fighting for it.

It put him in the lead. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Trump knows the middle class.

Yup.

Keep going.

Youngkin won because McAuliffe gave him a gift by saying parents have no say in their childrens' education.

But he didn't fumble the gift, he ran with it. It wasn't just CRT. It was school choice. It was restoring magnet schools and gifted programs. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

He did indeed run with it.

Not to mention McAuliffe doubled down on it … a lot.

These are the things that middle class parents care about.

They want their children to be able to get the best education they can.

They don't resent their child not getting into a G&T program if they don't merit it. But if they do, they want their child to have it. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Ding ding ding. ^

But it also wasn't just schools. Youngkin campaigned on tax cuts. On being open for business. On ending mask and vaccine mandates. These are what the *middle class* cares about. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

YAAAAAS.

Here's what the Elite cares about:

Feeling sorry for poor minorities, encouraging them to be victims so they can be Elite Saviors, skimming money off the top of govt programs. Having their children graduate from Ivy League so they can be administrators of the Welfare State. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Because if they feel sorry enough for the poors they can stop feeling guilty for not doing more for the poors.

Yup.

The Elite cares about illegal immigrants, because it wants cheap child care, cheap gardening, cheap houses, cheap housekeeping, cheap food. It is filled with compassion for the poor brown people, is more than happy to compassionately let them in the US to be exploited. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

HOOboy.

The Elite cares about Global Warming, to the point they recognize the need for making the middle class sacrifice comfort. The Elite recognize they don't number enough to make any real difference in C02 production if they sacrifice, so they don't have to.

Just the middle class. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

They don’t stop flying around in their private jets but they want US to give up our SUVs.

Right?

The Elite cares about being respected overseas. Even if that means sacrificing the US' best interests.

Especially the US' middle class' best interests. Heck, most of them don't *have* passports, so they don't have to encounter the scorn Europe has for vacationing rich Americans. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Note: The Elite cares about all sorts of issues, and is more than happy to tax the middle class to pay for their agenda, because they see no reason to spend their own money.

SALT exemptions are also something the Elite cares about. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

SALT exemptions.

Grrrr.

The point is that the Elite never has to sacrifice or pay. That's for the middle class to do.

They middle class is always complaining, anyway, it's safe to ignore them.

They aspire to be Elites, so of course they will vote the way the Elite want, to be like the Elite in some way. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

That's what Trump fought against.

And so they tried to disqualify him and shame him.

And he ignored it. I mean, he *did* denounce white supremacy and racism multiple times. To the point he got tired of answering the same question over and over. So he stopped. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

And the Elite just never aired his denouncing of white supremacy and racism.

They just aired him refusing to answer. I admit: it fooled me.

I figured it out, eventually. Galaxy Brains like Jonah never did. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Galaxy Brains like Jonah.

Heh.

But Trump campaigned on illegal immigration. On making illegal aliens subject to the law. For once. I don't really remember him campaigning on much else, but once *in* office, he worked for the benefit of the middle class. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

He reduced regulation, which small businesses are less able to deal with than the big corporations with lawyers on retainers.

He lowered taxes.

He fought with other nations to get them to stop their unfair tariffs.

It pissed off the other nations. Who gave the Elite an earful. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

But Trump didn't care. It helped the US middle class. And since the middle class is in reach of the poor, and because the poor got jobs and higher wages after illegals were prevented from taking their jobs, it benefited the poor, helped them become middle class. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Trump didn't start any new wars. He didn't get the US embroiled in any new conflict that only the Elite care about because it might impact their overseas vacations, or the investments of their European friends.

So the middle class didn't have to send their kids to die there. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Trump actually acted to stop human trafficking and human sex trafficking. A good chunk of this was just closing up the border.

But under him, US Marshals found hundreds of kids lost to sex trafficking.

That stopped when he left office, did you notice? — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Trump was a good president.

Like him or not, he got a lot of stuff done.

The Elite don't care.

It's not *their* kids. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

So what did Youngkin do?

He didn't kowtow to Trump.

He didn't cite Trump.

He didn't campaign with Trump.

He didn't have to. And yet, he enjoys Trump's sort of popularity. Why? — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Youngkin walked that tightrope and he did it perfectly.

Because he championed what the middle class cares about.

Screw "climate change"

Screw "equity"

Screw "gender issues"

Screw "COVID" He campaigned on school and parenting issues, and it resonated.

But he didn't campaign on JUST school and parenting issues. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

YES!

Youngkin also campaigned on lower taxes and ending mask and vaccine mandates.

Read through some of these:https://t.co/Ewk6NbE9EN — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

A large part of this is just #wokelash.

Also, Democrats have significantly overreached on all sorts of topics, particularly with Biden not campaigning on anything (and so no mandate for his agenda) and Dems underperforming in both House and Senate to end up with a near 50/50 tie. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

So the GOP should campaign on reversing the overreach.

The GOP should campaign on competence.

The GOP should campaign on closing the border, promoting small business over Big Corporations (that's a winner with all sorts of voters).

But the GOP should actually *fight*. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

This seems like such a duh moment to us but it’s a good point.

GOP should absolutely campaign on reversing the overreach.

The GOP needs to talk to the middle class, the grassroots, the average voter, the Red State voter.

Find out where they feel attacked or threatened by the Democrat agenda.

Develop a solution to reverse it.

Make those issues central to your campaign. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

For example, push back against all the gender nonsense by campaigning on "Letting kids be kids" and "letting kids enjoy their childhood, while teaching them the values of inclusion, tolerance, and emotional resilience." — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

GOP at all levels should say something like, "We'll make schools teach emotional resilience. Being a teenager is complicated & confusing. We don't need to add in gender/sexuality issues to make it worse. If we teach them emotional resilience, whatever they are, they'll be okay." — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

GOP at all levels should campaign by saying, "We'll work and make policy that will help your children have their *best* chance to be successful in life. We'll clear out all the nonsense from confused/unhappy adults. We'll let *you* raise your kids without interference."

Winner. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

And with this campaign platform, let the Democrats call them racist and sexist and homophobic, etc.

There aren't enough homosexuals and transsexuals and childless to win anything.

People will choose specific benefits to their own children over the intangible goals of the Elite. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

People will choose specific benefits to their own employment opportunities and financial situation to the intangibles of Elite concerns over Climate Change or Overseas Respect. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Summary of the Plan:

Find the issues the middle class cares about.

Find how they feel attacked by Democrats.

Fight Democrats by proposing specific solutions to promote the middle class interests.

Ignore nonsense Elite Sensibility accusations. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

This this this! Paying attention yet, GOP?

Trump did this.

Trump is NOT the only one who can do this.

Trump might do this again.

If he does, support him. If he doesn't, support the candidate who does. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Trump isn't going to be around much longer, really.

The middle class will still be around.

You can't just outwait Trump, because the middle class will be here forever, and they'll choose someone else you don't like who will champion their issues. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

So champion their issues.

Democrats used to. It resulted in Democrats dominating Congress for years.

They don't anymore. They have become the Party of the Elite.

Their ideology has contempt for the Middle Class. They aren't going to go back. All they can do is fool & exploit them — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

An extended dominance of elections awaits any candidate that effectively identifies and fights for middle class issues. That is the lesson of Youngkin's victory. You heard it here first. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 3, 2021

Youngkin just focused on what really mattered. Seems pretty simple, right?

Imagine if more elected officials did the same.

***

Related:

HA! LOOK on Rachel Maddow’s face as she and Larry Sabato realize the Virginia ‘bloodbath’ is actually a RED WAVE is PRICELESS (watch)

Christina Pushaw OBLITERATES Jemele Hill with 1 PERFECT tweet-pic for claiming Democrats lost because America ‘loves white supremacy’

You’re on CAMERA! Confederate-jacket wearing a-hole caught positioning himself for JUST the right racist pic at Youngkin rally (watch)